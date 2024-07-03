Summary

Bliss GVS Pharma Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Bliss Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals India Private Limited in 1984. The status converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Bliss Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals India Limited and further to Bliss GVS Pharma Limited on May 12, 2006. The Company, founded in 1984 with the objective of ensuring healthcare access worldwide, is one of the pharmaceutical industries fastest-growing businesses. The Company has a robust portfolio of more than 250 products and is a global leader in the dosage forms for suppositories and pessaries. It has a strong foothold in Sub Saharan Africa. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products. The Company has its own manufacturing facility at Palghar which is WHO GMP approved. The business operates five cutting-edge production facilities that adhere to WHO-GMP, EU-MP, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 45001 standards.The company has a dedicated the R&D Centre for development of Suppositories, Semi Solids and Oral Solids with an experienced Team of over 50 Scientists for formulation development and analytical method development and certified by the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India.The company commenced its business in 1985. In 1994 the company introduced a new pharmaceutical product VAGID. During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, Bliss GVS Pharma

