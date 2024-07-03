SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹182
Prev. Close₹178.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,887.34
Day's High₹182
Day's Low₹165.01
52 Week's High₹185.5
52 Week's Low₹92.15
Book Value₹97.27
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,770.15
P/E23.27
EPS7.67
Divi. Yield0.28
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.51
10.42
10.37
10.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
977.94
926.58
841.06
745.33
Net Worth
988.45
937
851.43
755.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
636.35
465.51
441.95
426.59
yoy growth (%)
36.7
5.33
3.6
43.2
Raw materials
-343.94
-253.3
-236.72
-225.14
As % of sales
54.04
54.41
53.56
52.77
Employee costs
-65.05
-58.6
-44.02
-33.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
123.65
91.18
121.71
120.01
Depreciation
-13.84
-13.76
-8.83
-5.74
Tax paid
-33.73
-23.68
-29.37
-45.57
Working capital
74.06
16.34
44.64
-0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.7
5.33
3.6
43.2
Op profit growth
19.39
-8.69
7.58
5.23
EBIT growth
34.17
-24.46
2.52
31.32
Net profit growth
37.27
-26.89
24.04
30.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
770.24
751.59
747.45
577.21
689.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
770.24
751.59
747.45
577.21
689.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.74
17.79
31.49
20.22
39.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Vibha G Sharma
Whole-time Director
Shruti Vishal Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Santosh Parab
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditi Bhatt
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shilpa Bhatia
Managing Director
Gagan Harsh Sharmma
Chairman
Nandkumar Kashinath Chodankar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd
Summary
Bliss GVS Pharma Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Bliss Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals India Private Limited in 1984. The status converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Bliss Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals India Limited and further to Bliss GVS Pharma Limited on May 12, 2006. The Company, founded in 1984 with the objective of ensuring healthcare access worldwide, is one of the pharmaceutical industries fastest-growing businesses. The Company has a robust portfolio of more than 250 products and is a global leader in the dosage forms for suppositories and pessaries. It has a strong foothold in Sub Saharan Africa. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products. The Company has its own manufacturing facility at Palghar which is WHO GMP approved. The business operates five cutting-edge production facilities that adhere to WHO-GMP, EU-MP, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 45001 standards.The company has a dedicated the R&D Centre for development of Suppositories, Semi Solids and Oral Solids with an experienced Team of over 50 Scientists for formulation development and analytical method development and certified by the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India.The company commenced its business in 1985. In 1994 the company introduced a new pharmaceutical product VAGID. During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, Bliss GVS Pharma
Read More
The Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹168 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd is ₹1770.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd is 23.27 and 1.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd is ₹92.15 and ₹185.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.65%, 3 Years at 19.83%, 1 Year at 35.04%, 6 Month at 72.70%, 3 Month at 35.87% and 1 Month at 8.92%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.