iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd Share Price

168
(-5.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open182
  • Day's High182
  • 52 Wk High185.5
  • Prev. Close178.45
  • Day's Low165.01
  • 52 Wk Low 92.15
  • Turnover (lac)1,887.34
  • P/E23.27
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value97.27
  • EPS7.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,770.15
  • Div. Yield0.28
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

182

Prev. Close

178.45

Turnover(Lac.)

1,887.34

Day's High

182

Day's Low

165.01

52 Week's High

185.5

52 Week's Low

92.15

Book Value

97.27

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,770.15

P/E

23.27

EPS

7.67

Divi. Yield

0.28

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 May, 2024

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.81%

Non-Promoter- 18.69%

Institutions: 18.69%

Non-Institutions: 46.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.51

10.42

10.37

10.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

977.94

926.58

841.06

745.33

Net Worth

988.45

937

851.43

755.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

636.35

465.51

441.95

426.59

yoy growth (%)

36.7

5.33

3.6

43.2

Raw materials

-343.94

-253.3

-236.72

-225.14

As % of sales

54.04

54.41

53.56

52.77

Employee costs

-65.05

-58.6

-44.02

-33.84

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

123.65

91.18

121.71

120.01

Depreciation

-13.84

-13.76

-8.83

-5.74

Tax paid

-33.73

-23.68

-29.37

-45.57

Working capital

74.06

16.34

44.64

-0.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.7

5.33

3.6

43.2

Op profit growth

19.39

-8.69

7.58

5.23

EBIT growth

34.17

-24.46

2.52

31.32

Net profit growth

37.27

-26.89

24.04

30.55

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

770.24

751.59

747.45

577.21

689.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

770.24

751.59

747.45

577.21

689.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.74

17.79

31.49

20.22

39.19

View Annually Results

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Vibha G Sharma

Whole-time Director

Shruti Vishal Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Santosh Parab

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditi Bhatt

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shilpa Bhatia

Managing Director

Gagan Harsh Sharmma

Chairman

Nandkumar Kashinath Chodankar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

Summary

Bliss GVS Pharma Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Bliss Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals India Private Limited in 1984. The status converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Bliss Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals India Limited and further to Bliss GVS Pharma Limited on May 12, 2006. The Company, founded in 1984 with the objective of ensuring healthcare access worldwide, is one of the pharmaceutical industries fastest-growing businesses. The Company has a robust portfolio of more than 250 products and is a global leader in the dosage forms for suppositories and pessaries. It has a strong foothold in Sub Saharan Africa. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products. The Company has its own manufacturing facility at Palghar which is WHO GMP approved. The business operates five cutting-edge production facilities that adhere to WHO-GMP, EU-MP, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 45001 standards.The company has a dedicated the R&D Centre for development of Suppositories, Semi Solids and Oral Solids with an experienced Team of over 50 Scientists for formulation development and analytical method development and certified by the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India.The company commenced its business in 1985. In 1994 the company introduced a new pharmaceutical product VAGID. During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, Bliss GVS Pharma
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹168 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd is ₹1770.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd is 23.27 and 1.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd is ₹92.15 and ₹185.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd?

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.65%, 3 Years at 19.83%, 1 Year at 35.04%, 6 Month at 72.70%, 3 Month at 35.87% and 1 Month at 8.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.82 %
Institutions - 18.70 %
Public - 46.49 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.