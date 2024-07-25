iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd AGM

159.14
(-2.78%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:14:59 AM

Bliss GVS Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Jul 20242 May 2024
We would like to inform you that, the Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. Thursday, May 02, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. In pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has considered and approved the matters amongst others as attached. According to section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirments) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, July 19, 2024 to Thursday, July 25, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking on record of the members of the Company for the purpose of holding 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Thursday. July 25, 2024, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and payment of Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Enclosed herewith proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Bliss GVS Pharma: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.