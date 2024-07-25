We would like to inform you that, the Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. Thursday, May 02, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. In pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has considered and approved the matters amongst others as attached. According to section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirments) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, July 19, 2024 to Thursday, July 25, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking on record of the members of the Company for the purpose of holding 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Thursday. July 25, 2024, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and payment of Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Enclosed herewith proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)