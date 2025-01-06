Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
123.65
91.18
121.71
120.01
Depreciation
-13.84
-13.76
-8.83
-5.74
Tax paid
-33.73
-23.68
-29.37
-45.57
Working capital
74.06
16.34
44.64
-0.64
Other operating items
Operating
150.13
70.07
128.15
68.03
Capital expenditure
58.6
8.59
108.89
9.89
Free cash flow
208.73
78.67
237.04
77.92
Equity raised
1,493.78
1,350.45
1,173.25
1,049.63
Investing
-0.03
0
0
0
Financing
46.01
41.95
32.44
3.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,748.48
1,471.07
1,442.73
1,130.58
No Record Found
