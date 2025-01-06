iifl-logo-icon 1
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

166.83
(-6.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Bliss GVS Pharma FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

123.65

91.18

121.71

120.01

Depreciation

-13.84

-13.76

-8.83

-5.74

Tax paid

-33.73

-23.68

-29.37

-45.57

Working capital

74.06

16.34

44.64

-0.64

Other operating items

Operating

150.13

70.07

128.15

68.03

Capital expenditure

58.6

8.59

108.89

9.89

Free cash flow

208.73

78.67

237.04

77.92

Equity raised

1,493.78

1,350.45

1,173.25

1,049.63

Investing

-0.03

0

0

0

Financing

46.01

41.95

32.44

3.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,748.48

1,471.07

1,442.73

1,130.58

