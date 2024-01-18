|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 May 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|-
|0.5
|50
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 02, 2024 Recommended Final Dividend of 50% i.e. 50 Paisa per equity share on the face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company (39th AGM).
