Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd Summary

Bliss GVS Pharma Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Bliss Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals India Private Limited in 1984. The status converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Bliss Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals India Limited and further to Bliss GVS Pharma Limited on May 12, 2006. The Company, founded in 1984 with the objective of ensuring healthcare access worldwide, is one of the pharmaceutical industries fastest-growing businesses. The Company has a robust portfolio of more than 250 products and is a global leader in the dosage forms for suppositories and pessaries. It has a strong foothold in Sub Saharan Africa. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products. The Company has its own manufacturing facility at Palghar which is WHO GMP approved. The business operates five cutting-edge production facilities that adhere to WHO-GMP, EU-MP, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 45001 standards.The company has a dedicated the R&D Centre for development of Suppositories, Semi Solids and Oral Solids with an experienced Team of over 50 Scientists for formulation development and analytical method development and certified by the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India.The company commenced its business in 1985. In 1994 the company introduced a new pharmaceutical product VAGID. During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, Bliss GVS Pharmas R&D center, received approval from Government of Indias Department for Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR).During the year under review, the company invested in 51% share capital of Lifeon Labs Pvt Ltd. During the year under review, Bliss GVS Pharma faced challenges in Ghana, where delays in registration resulted in adverse regulatory action. However, the company took quick, corrective measures to resolve these issues. The business is now backing on track in Ghana.During the year ended 31 March 2015, Bliss GVS Pharma formed a new company Asterisk Lifesciences Limited as a wholly owned foreign subsidiary in United Kingdom for the purpose of facilitating registrations and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations in the European continent.During the financial year ended 31 March 2016, Bliss GVS Pharma continued to grow in various geographies in Kenya, Nigeria and France. Such growth was mainly achieved due to contract manufacturing and consistent focus on new product launch in Kenya and Nigeria. Bliss GVS Pharma continued to strengthen its operations and creation of robust Quality Manufacturing operations during the year ended 31 March 2017,The companys investment in managed healthcare services delivered encouraging results with the company procuring USD 111.40 mMillion contract from Aon. During the year ended 31 March 2018, Bliss GVS Pharma divested three subsidiaries viz. Lifeon Labs Private Limited, Bliss Indasi Lifescience Private Limited and Shree Salespack Private Limited and one materially significant step down subsidiary Bliss GVS Healthcare Limited, Nairobi to focus on its core pharmaceutical operations, which have been a steady source of growth.The Company set up a multi-dosage facility at Vevoor, Maharashtra in 2019. The first phase commissioned earlier in March, 2020, primarily for Tablets, Capsules, Dry Syrups, and Sachets. While the second phase commenced construction in January, 2021.