To the Members of Bliss GVS Pharma Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Bliss GVS Pharma Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (India Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and with other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated to our report.

Key Audit Matter Description How the scope of our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1. Valuation of Investment in Bliss GVS International Pte Ltd: The Company has an investment of Rs. 4,174.46 lakhs in 100% subsidiary Bliss GVS International Pte Ltd (BGIP). The following procedures were carried out in this regard: This subsidiary along with its stepdown subsidiaries have a consolidated negative net worth as at March 31, 2024 aggregating to Rs. 3,415.53 lakh. We reviewed the audited Ind AS Financial Statements of BGIP and its subsidiaries for FY 2023-24 and the independent auditors report thereon. The Company has investments, loans given, accrued interest due on such loans and recognised trade receivables from the subsidiary along with its step-down subsidiaries aggregating to Rs. 15,255.83 lakh. The valuation by an expert was done basis which the net fair value of BGIP was arrived at Rs.101.77 lakh, which was lower than the carrying value of investments as per books. Accordingly, the impairment of Rs. 4,108.61 lakh, has been taken in the books of account and disclosed as ‘Exceptional Item in the financial statements. As per Ind AS 36, "A cash-generating unit is the smallest identifiable group of assets that generates cash inflows that are largely independent of the cash inflows from other assets or groups of assets." We assessed the Managements explanation regarding future cash flows which have led to significant diminution in value of BGIPs assets. The recoverable amount is the higher of a CGUs "fair value less costs to sell" and its "value in use". We evaluated the impairment analysis carried out during the year by the Company and auditors expert, which included an independent comparison of externally / internally assessed value in use of BGIPs Net Assets with carrying cost of investment in the Company. The above factors have impacted the carrying value of BGIPs investments and consequently the Companys impairment analysis in respect of its Investment in BGIP. Accordingly, we considered this as a Key Audit Matter 2. Business Development Expenses The Company agrees to incur the cost and expenses in connection with customer marketing and advertising taking into consideration such factors as the assistance provided by agent. Third party service providers and other such factor that the Company might reasonably in determining whether to allocate resources to that agent or Third party. Our procedures included: For the above the Company has provided for marketing expenses for distribution which is having impact on the profit and loss of the Company to the extent of Rs. 2,167.77 lakh. We have reviewed the business development expenses as per Standard of Auditing (SA)540 "Auditing accounting estimates including fair value accounting estimates and related disclosures." Tests of controls: We have evaluated the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls over monitoring of business development expenses. Tests of details: We have reviewed the Companys Policy in regard to Business Development Expenses We have verified the expenditure incurred/claimed with relevant supporting for the same. We have compared provision for business development expenses against the expenditure incurred/ claimed till the date. 3. Information Technology General Controls A significant part of the companys financial reporting process is heavily reliant on IT systems with automated processes and controls over the capture, storage and extraction of information. A fundamental component of these processes and controls is ensuring appropriate user access and change management protocols exist and being adhered to. These protocols are important because they ensure that access and changes to IT systems and related data are made and authorized in an appropriate manner. Our procedures included: As our audit sought to place a high level of reliance on IT systems and application controls related to financial reporting, high proportion of the overall audit effort was in Information Technology (IT) Systems and Controls. We focused our audit on those IT systems and controls that are significant to the Companys financial reporting process. We focused our audit on those IT systems and controls that are significant to the Companys financial reporting process. As audit procedures over IT Systems and controls require specific expertise, we involved our IT specialist. We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys IT controls, including those over user access and change management as well as data reliability. In a limited number of cases, we adjusted our planned approach as follows: - we extended our testing to identify whether there had been unauthorized or inappropriate access or changes made to critical IT systems and related data; - where automated procedures were supported by systems with identified deficiencies, we extended our procedures to identify and test alternative controls; and - where required, we performed a greater level of testing to validate the integrity and reliability of associated data and reporting.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, Corporate Governance Report and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements, consolidated Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind-AS financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, the financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of the users of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company and its branch so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its standalone financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements – Refer Note 36 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company, however there is a instance of delay in transfer of equity shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund:

Sr. No. Equity Shares Particulars Due Date of Transfer Date of Transfer Delay in days 1 51,698 Equity Shares 15-16 November 20, 2023 December 15, 2023 25

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provideanyguarantee,securityorthelike on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

Ind AS financial statements the final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Registration No. 104607W / W100166

Sai Venkata Ramana Damarla

Partner

Membership. No. 107017

UDIN: 24107017BKERTE3111

Place: Mumbai

Dated: May 02, 2024

Annexure A

to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in in Para 1 ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020: i. a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets are physically verified by the management according to a phased program designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, the frequency of which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The inventory including stocks with certain third parties have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and confirmations have been obtained for other inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; the discrepancies noticed were less than 10% for each class of inventory.

b. The Company has working capital limits in the excess of five crore rupees, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

a. The Company has not provided any loans during the year. Details of outstanding as at balance sheet date are as follows: (Rs. in Lakh)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year. - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date: Subsidiaries (Refer Note 10 to the standalone financial statements) 3,602.99 Other -

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of loan given to two of its subsidiary company aggregating to Rs. 3,602.99 lakh. Hence, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest. Further, during the year, the Company has converted the loan given aggregating to Rs. 4,151.88 Lakh to one of its subsidiary company into equity (Refer Note 10 to the standalone financial statements).

d. In respect of these loans, in view of no specific stipulation as to payment of principal and interest, we are unable to comment on the overdue amount, if any, on such loans or advance in nature of loan. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no loans or advances in the nature of loan has been granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has granted following loans to related parties which are repayable on demand.

(Rs. in Lakh)

Particulars Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans: Repayable on demand (A) 3,602.99 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - Total (A+B) 3,602.99 Percentage of loans to the total loans 100.00%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Rules framed thereunder with respect to loans granted and investment made by the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act, or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company in respect of the product covered under the Rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records, under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues in respect of above as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no material dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added tax and Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute other than the following:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Assessment Year (AY) to which the amount relates Amount (J in Lakh) Forum where dispute is pending Remarks 1 Goods and Service Tax, 2017 Deposit under Protest 329.25 Asst. Commissioner of CGST Deposit under Protest

viii. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our procedures carried out during the course of audit, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) According to information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any financial institutions and banks during the year.

b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. a) The Company has not raised money through initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations and records made available to us by the Company and audit procedures performed by us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act. Details of such transactions during the year have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on projects other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year, in compliance of provisions of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Registration No. 104607W / W100166

Sai Venkata Ramana Damarla

Partner

Membership. No. 107017

UDIN: 24107017BKERTE3111

Place: Mumbai

Dated: May 02, 2024

Annexure B

to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Para 2 (f) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internalcontrolovertofinancialreportingcriteriaestablished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with respect to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Registration No. 104607W / W100166

Sai Venkata Ramana Damarla

Partner

Membership. No. 107017

UDIN: 24107017BKERTE3111

Place: Mumbai

Dated: May 02, 2024