According to section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirments) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we hereby inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday July 19 2024 to Thursday July 25 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking on record of the members of the Company for the purpose of holding 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Thursday. July 25 2024 for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and payment of Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31 2024.