Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

BLISS GVS PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half yearly ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half yearly ended September 30 2024 Please find the attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, October 24, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

BLISS GVS PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further according to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company was closed for all the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives of the Company from July 01 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement/declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached herewith the Outome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. July 24, 2024 for approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

BLISS GVS PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities Cash Flow Statement and take note of the Audit Report with modified opinion if any thereon; b) To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024; and c) To discuss and recommend the Final Dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. We would like to inform you that, the Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. Thursday, May 02, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. In pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has considered and approved the matters amongst others as attached. Please find attached herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 02, 2024. Recommended Final Dividend of 50% i.e. 50 Paisa per equity share on the face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved an internal restruturing of foreign subsidiaries of the Company.

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024