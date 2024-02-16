Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on O8th February, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. The Board has recommended the Split / Sub-division of shares of the company from Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face value of Re. 5/- each, subject to the approval of Members of the company. The record date for the split/sub-division of shares will be intimated in due course. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 16th February, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. The Board has reconsidered its decision taken on the 08th February 2024 w.r.t to ratio of split/sub-division of shares of the company and instead recommended the split/sub-division of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face value of Re. 1/- each subject to the approval of Members of the company. The record date for the split/sub-division of shares will be intimated in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024) Intimation of Record Date Pursuant To Sub-Division/Split Of Equity Shares of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024) Revised Intimation of Record date Pursuant to sub-division/split of Equity share of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BODHI TREE MULTIMEDIA LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BODHI TREE MULTIMEDIA LTD (543767) RECORD DATE 05/04/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 05/04/2024 DR-606/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE0EEJ01015 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 05/04/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rse 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.03.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240328-76 dated March 28, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code BODHI TREE MULTIMEDIA LTD (543767) New ISIN No. INE0EEJ01023 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 05-04-2024 (DR- 606/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice dated on 03.04.2024)