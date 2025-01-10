Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.02
29.02
29.02
29.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
226.85
126.47
115.56
110.28
Net Worth
255.87
155.49
144.58
139.3
Minority Interest
Debt
231.06
329.02
313.66
313.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
486.93
484.51
458.24
452.94
Fixed Assets
74.73
76.47
78.68
81.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.26
21.85
13.03
13.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.05
4.02
3.58
1.86
Networking Capital
375.69
370.51
359.19
354.68
Inventories
177.52
181.79
216.7
266.51
Inventory Days
706.47
Sundry Debtors
34.97
43.49
29.44
28.16
Debtor Days
74.64
Other Current Assets
396.55
260.75
229.96
207.63
Sundry Creditors
-39.16
-14.36
-20.46
-16.2
Creditor Days
42.94
Other Current Liabilities
-194.19
-101.16
-96.45
-131.42
Cash
17.2
11.66
3.76
1.12
Total Assets
486.93
484.51
458.24
452.94
