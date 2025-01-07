Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
137.69
148.58
237.43
246.27
yoy growth (%)
-7.33
-37.41
-3.59
15.69
Raw materials
-36.72
-3.68
-12.81
-22.06
As % of sales
26.67
2.48
5.39
8.95
Employee costs
-3.47
-4.39
-4.66
-5.65
As % of sales
2.52
2.95
1.96
2.29
Other costs
-97.06
-121.4
-181.8
-181.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.49
81.71
76.57
73.64
Operating profit
0.42
19.09
38.13
37.19
OPM
0.3
12.85
16.06
15.1
Depreciation
-3.27
-4.62
-6.36
-8.74
Interest expense
-17.35
-34.53
-47.65
-34.42
Other income
25.19
16.39
6.64
2.03
Profit before tax
4.98
-3.66
-9.24
-3.93
Taxes
-0.57
0.84
0.25
0.15
Tax rate
-11.61
-22.98
-2.79
-3.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.4
-2.82
-8.98
-3.78
Exceptional items
-4.11
4.36
9.33
5.42
Net profit
0.28
1.54
0.34
1.64
yoy growth (%)
-81.36
342.43
-78.74
33.31
NPM
0.2
1.03
0.14
0.66
