Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

53
(-0.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

137.69

148.58

237.43

246.27

yoy growth (%)

-7.33

-37.41

-3.59

15.69

Raw materials

-36.72

-3.68

-12.81

-22.06

As % of sales

26.67

2.48

5.39

8.95

Employee costs

-3.47

-4.39

-4.66

-5.65

As % of sales

2.52

2.95

1.96

2.29

Other costs

-97.06

-121.4

-181.8

-181.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.49

81.71

76.57

73.64

Operating profit

0.42

19.09

38.13

37.19

OPM

0.3

12.85

16.06

15.1

Depreciation

-3.27

-4.62

-6.36

-8.74

Interest expense

-17.35

-34.53

-47.65

-34.42

Other income

25.19

16.39

6.64

2.03

Profit before tax

4.98

-3.66

-9.24

-3.93

Taxes

-0.57

0.84

0.25

0.15

Tax rate

-11.61

-22.98

-2.79

-3.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.4

-2.82

-8.98

-3.78

Exceptional items

-4.11

4.36

9.33

5.42

Net profit

0.28

1.54

0.34

1.64

yoy growth (%)

-81.36

342.43

-78.74

33.31

NPM

0.2

1.03

0.14

0.66

QUICKLINKS FOR Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd

