SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹53.69
Prev. Close₹53.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.22
Day's High₹54.94
Day's Low₹52
52 Week's High₹114.4
52 Week's Low₹52.06
Book Value₹62.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)153.77
P/E9.08
EPS5.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.02
29.02
29.02
29.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
226.85
126.47
115.56
110.28
Net Worth
255.87
155.49
144.58
139.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
137.69
148.58
237.43
246.27
yoy growth (%)
-7.33
-37.41
-3.59
15.69
Raw materials
-36.72
-3.68
-12.81
-22.06
As % of sales
26.67
2.48
5.39
8.95
Employee costs
-3.47
-4.39
-4.66
-5.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.98
-3.66
-9.24
-3.93
Depreciation
-3.27
-4.62
-6.36
-8.74
Tax paid
-0.57
0.84
0.25
0.15
Working capital
-9.38
4.76
-45.22
15.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.33
-37.41
-3.59
15.69
Op profit growth
-97.76
-49.92
2.52
-15.52
EBIT growth
-27.61
-19.64
25.98
-10.71
Net profit growth
-81.36
342.43
-78.74
33.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
219.9
178.58
160.13
139.77
148.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
219.9
178.58
160.13
139.77
148.59
Other Operating Income
1.21
0.46
4.19
23.73
16.06
Other Income
0
0
1.02
0
4.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director
Sanjeev Kumar Prithani
Joint Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Mozika
General Manager & CS
Vivek Malhotra
Whole-time Director
Raktim Acharjee
Independent Director
Anju Kumari
Independent Director
N. N. Batabyal
Independent Director
Lalit Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited is an Infrastructure company incorporated in April, 2000, which provides EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) services for Infrastructure Projects in India since 1998. The Company has strong presence in Northern, Eastern and North-Eastern parts of India such as Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram etc. It provides infrastructure and construction services such as airports, tunnels, bridges, expressways, highways, real estate and mining and dredging services in India. The Company established itself as an efficient player in sectors such as roads and highways, bridges and airport runways. It emerged as one of the leading highway development, construction and management companies in the Northeast region. The Company has diversified presence across multiple business segments and implementation models under infrastructure sector, thus reducing the concentration risk. As it headquarters in North India, majority projects are located in the northern eastern region part of the country. It has also a very strong presence in Delhi and NCR regions, in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand. In addition to this, the Company worked on several projects with various state and central Governments over the last two decades. It has built strong, long-term relationships with key infrastructural development authorities such as the NHAI, MoRTH, Airp
The Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd is ₹153.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd is 9.08 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd is ₹52.06 and ₹114.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.09%, 3 Years at 17.08%, 1 Year at -15.24%, 6 Month at -46.12%, 3 Month at -25.83% and 1 Month at -17.62%.
