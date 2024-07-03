iifl-logo-icon 1
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

52.99
(-1.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open53.69
  • Day's High54.94
  • 52 Wk High114.4
  • Prev. Close53.69
  • Day's Low52
  • 52 Wk Low 52.06
  • Turnover (lac)10.22
  • P/E9.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value62.05
  • EPS5.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)153.77
  • Div. Yield0
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

53.69

Prev. Close

53.69

Turnover(Lac.)

10.22

Day's High

54.94

Day's Low

52

52 Week's High

114.4

52 Week's Low

52.06

Book Value

62.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

153.77

P/E

9.08

EPS

5.91

Divi. Yield

0

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Dec, 2024

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.05%

Non-Promoter- 0.42%

Institutions: 0.42%

Non-Institutions: 25.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.02

29.02

29.02

29.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

226.85

126.47

115.56

110.28

Net Worth

255.87

155.49

144.58

139.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

137.69

148.58

237.43

246.27

yoy growth (%)

-7.33

-37.41

-3.59

15.69

Raw materials

-36.72

-3.68

-12.81

-22.06

As % of sales

26.67

2.48

5.39

8.95

Employee costs

-3.47

-4.39

-4.66

-5.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.98

-3.66

-9.24

-3.93

Depreciation

-3.27

-4.62

-6.36

-8.74

Tax paid

-0.57

0.84

0.25

0.15

Working capital

-9.38

4.76

-45.22

15.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.33

-37.41

-3.59

15.69

Op profit growth

-97.76

-49.92

2.52

-15.52

EBIT growth

-27.61

-19.64

25.98

-10.71

Net profit growth

-81.36

342.43

-78.74

33.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

219.9

178.58

160.13

139.77

148.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

219.9

178.58

160.13

139.77

148.59

Other Operating Income

1.21

0.46

4.19

23.73

16.06

Other Income

0

0

1.02

0

4.45

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

Sanjeev Kumar Prithani

Joint Managing Director

Sanjay Kumar Mozika

General Manager & CS

Vivek Malhotra

Whole-time Director

Raktim Acharjee

Independent Director

Anju Kumari

Independent Director

N. N. Batabyal

Independent Director

Lalit Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited is an Infrastructure company incorporated in April, 2000, which provides EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) services for Infrastructure Projects in India since 1998. The Company has strong presence in Northern, Eastern and North-Eastern parts of India such as Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram etc. It provides infrastructure and construction services such as airports, tunnels, bridges, expressways, highways, real estate and mining and dredging services in India. The Company established itself as an efficient player in sectors such as roads and highways, bridges and airport runways. It emerged as one of the leading highway development, construction and management companies in the Northeast region. The Company has diversified presence across multiple business segments and implementation models under infrastructure sector, thus reducing the concentration risk. As it headquarters in North India, majority projects are located in the northern eastern region part of the country. It has also a very strong presence in Delhi and NCR regions, in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand. In addition to this, the Company worked on several projects with various state and central Governments over the last two decades. It has built strong, long-term relationships with key infrastructural development authorities such as the NHAI, MoRTH, Airp
Company FAQs

What is the Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd is ₹153.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd is 9.08 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd is ₹52.06 and ₹114.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd?

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.09%, 3 Years at 17.08%, 1 Year at -15.24%, 6 Month at -46.12%, 3 Month at -25.83% and 1 Month at -17.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.05 %
Institutions - 0.42 %
Public - 25.53 %

