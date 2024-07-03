Summary

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited is an Infrastructure company incorporated in April, 2000, which provides EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) services for Infrastructure Projects in India since 1998. The Company has strong presence in Northern, Eastern and North-Eastern parts of India such as Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram etc. It provides infrastructure and construction services such as airports, tunnels, bridges, expressways, highways, real estate and mining and dredging services in India. The Company established itself as an efficient player in sectors such as roads and highways, bridges and airport runways. It emerged as one of the leading highway development, construction and management companies in the Northeast region. The Company has diversified presence across multiple business segments and implementation models under infrastructure sector, thus reducing the concentration risk. As it headquarters in North India, majority projects are located in the northern eastern region part of the country. It has also a very strong presence in Delhi and NCR regions, in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand. In addition to this, the Company worked on several projects with various state and central Governments over the last two decades. It has built strong, long-term relationships with key infrastructural development authorities such as the NHAI, MoRTH, Airp

