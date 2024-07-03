Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited is an Infrastructure company incorporated in April, 2000, which provides EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) services for Infrastructure Projects in India since 1998. The Company has strong presence in Northern, Eastern and North-Eastern parts of India such as Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram etc. It provides infrastructure and construction services such as airports, tunnels, bridges, expressways, highways, real estate and mining and dredging services in India. The Company established itself as an efficient player in sectors such as roads and highways, bridges and airport runways. It emerged as one of the leading highway development, construction and management companies in the Northeast region. The Company has diversified presence across multiple business segments and implementation models under infrastructure sector, thus reducing the concentration risk. As it headquarters in North India, majority projects are located in the northern eastern region part of the country. It has also a very strong presence in Delhi and NCR regions, in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand. In addition to this, the Company worked on several projects with various state and central Governments over the last two decades. It has built strong, long-term relationships with key infrastructural development authorities such as the NHAI, MoRTH, Airports Authority of India, HSCC, ESIC, state Public Works Departments and others.At present, the Company has nearly six subsidiaries viz., Brahmaputra Property Management Services Private Limited, Brahmaputra Concrete Private Limited, Brahamputra Concrete (Bengal) Private Limited, Brahmaputra Industrial Park Private Limited, Brahmaputra Warehousing Private Limited, Brahmaputra Real Estates Private Limited. It has a strong presence in the Northern, Eastern and Northeastern parts of India such as Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.Consequent upon amalgamation of Brahmaputra Infraproject Limited (Listed at BSE and DSE) with the Company (Unlisted Company) approved by the Honorable High Court of Delhi vide its order dated 04th January 2013 and grant of relaxation of Rule 19(2) (b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide its letter dated May 30, 2013, the Equity shares of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited were listed and permitted for trading on BSE Limited and Delhi Stock Exchange Limited (DSE) with effect from 27 June 2013 and 12 September 2013 respectively.In 2023, the Company completed construction of Assam Hills Medical College & Resreach Institute, Diphu, KarbiAnglong; construction of Medicine Block at JLN Hospital, Ajmer; construction of Pediatricks Block and multi level parking at JLN Hospital, Ajmer; protection of Cutting and embrakement by construction of RCC retaining wall, catch water drain, sub surface drain, shot creting/providing concrete canvas, geo-jute textile turfing on slopes, finishing of blanketing material etc. in between station Kawnpui&Sairang (30.00 KM to 49.20 KM) in connection with construction of new BG Railway line from Bairabi to Sairang (Mizoram) project; construction of Multistorey Surgical Block at JLN Hospital Campus, Ajmer; major upgradation of Gandhinagar (Jaipur) Railway Station of Jaoipur Division of North Western Railway through EPC; Construction of six nos. of Tunnels, etc.