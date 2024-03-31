To,

To the Members of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited (“the Company”) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income),standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (“SA”s). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

In the standalone financial Statements, which describes the impairment assessment in accordance with Ind AS 36 “Impairment of assets” / Ind AS 109 “Financial Instruments” performed by the Company, in respect of regarding uncertainties relating to recoverability of Retention/withheld by clients Receivables and arbitration and other claim receivables amounting to 3.90 Crore and Rs. 182.48 Crore, (Note No. 11 and 14) respectively as at 31 March 2024, which represent various claims raised in the earlier years in respect of projects substantially closed and where the claims are currently under negotiations / discussions / arbitration

1. / litigation. Based on legal opinion / past experience with respect to such claims, management is of the view that the aforementioned majority of the balances are fully recoverable.

2. We draw attention to Note no 20 and 25 to the accompanying Statement, Long Term and Short-Term Borrowings from "Lenders" were successfully restructured with cutoff date as on 01st September 2021 under " Debt Restructuring Mechanism" vide letter of approval dt. 07th August 2023. Participating banks Axis Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India. As per the restructuring scheme total debt amounting to Rs. 482.22 crore has been bifurcated into two portions, as follows

Cash Credit Term Loan Bank Guarantee Rs.110.55 crore Rs. 37.48 crore Rs. 105.46 Crore

and in lieu of Unsustainable debt company has been asked to issued Optionally Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares amounting to Rs. 207.22 crore. Out of which Company has issued Rs. 191.66 crore (5,69,89,216. Optionally Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares issued at an Issue price Rs. 33.63 each fully paid up). There is modification of terms not resulting in extinguishment; the difference amount of Rs 58.96 crore has been recognized under the head non-current assets as Deferred amortized Assets which will be amortized by the company over the 11 years as per the restructuring scheme. Outstanding OCCPS as on dated 31.03.2024 of a total amount Rs. 180.66 Crores.

Our report is not modified on above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Valuation of claims under settlement: The Company has certain significant open legal proceedings under arbitration for various complex matters with the Clients and other parties, continuing from earlier years, which are as under: Principal Audit Procedures: Non-acceptance of certain work by the client. Our audit procedures included the following: Cost of verruns in certain contracts. Assessing the procedures implemented b y the Company to identify and gather the risks it is exposed to. Reimbursement of the cost incurred b y the company for the client. Obtaining an understanding o f the risk analyses performed by the Company, with the relating supporting documentation, and studying written statements from internal and external legal experts, where applicable. Due to complexity involved in these litigation matters, the recognition of claims/variations are included in revenues when it is highly probable of recovery based on estimate and assessment of each item by the management based on their experience of recovery to the claims. Discussion with the management on the development in these litigations during the year ended 31st March, 2024. Obtaining representation letter from the management on the assessment of these matters as per SA 580 (revised) Written representations.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Ind AS financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

1. The company is required to take Impact of 15 Joint Operations for the financial year 2023-24 as per accounting principles laid under Ind AS 111 “Joint Arrangement”. However, till reporting date as at 31st march 2024, the company has not taken Impact of these operations in the financial statements for the period 2023-24.

Our report is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

c) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act

d) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

e) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in“Annexure B”.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The standalone financial statements disclose the impact of pending litigations on the standalone financial position of the Company as at 31 March 2024, as detailed in Notes 41 to the standalone financial statements;

(ii)The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (‘Intermediaries) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (‘Funding Parties) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(i) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(ii)Based on our examination which included test checks, in respect of the Company, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database layer to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account.

For GOYAL NAGPAL &Co.

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 018289C)

CA Virender Nagpal

Partner

(Membership No. 416004)

Place: New Delhi

Date: 30-05-2024

UDIN: 24416004BKBTUG8747

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our report of even date)

(Annexure A)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that

i) (a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress and investment properties.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, some of the Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment properties were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress and investment properties at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and Investment Properties according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / title deed provided to us, are we report that, all the title deeds of such immovable properties held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date but investment property consist to developer share only.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records produced before us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees Five Crores, in aggregate, from Banks which are secured on the basis of security of current assets. The monthly returns or statements filed by the Company up to March - 2024, in respect of current assets held by it and offered as security with such Banks are in agreement with the audited books of account of the Company of respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed as stated in Note No 51 (viii) of the Standalone Financial Statements.

iii) With respect to investments made in or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the Company to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) During the year, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, provided guarantees and securities to companies are as follows:

( In Crores)

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Nil Nil Subsidiaries Nil Nil Joint Ventures - - Nil Nil Associates Nil Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 43.51 Nil Subsidiaries Nil Nil Joint Ventures - - 43.51 Nil Associates Nil Nil Others Nil Nil

(b) the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) According to the books of accounts and records examined by us in respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans, where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, the repayments or receipts are generally irregular in nature, the amount. According to information and explanations given to us, as a TANDALONE INANCIAL TATEMENT matter of prudence, the Company has not recognized interest on the above.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us, as a matter of prudence, the Company has not recognized interest on the above.

(e) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given and the books of accounts and records examined by us, loans granted which have fallen due during the year have been not been renewed or extended as stated and no fresh loans have been granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) Based on the information and explanations given to us in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, to the extent applicable. Further, as the Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities, the provisions of Section 186 [except for sub-section (1)] are not applicable to it.

v) According to the information an explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified for the activities of the company by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, we have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods by the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for the followings below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (In Crore) Period to which amount is relates Due Date Date of Payment Roc Fees Share allotment stamp duty fees 0.014 2015-16 30.06.2015 Yet to be paid

c) Statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in Crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Service Tax Act Service Tax 1.69 Various Years Saket Court Sales tax and VAT Matters Vat Lucknow 1.69 Various years Commissioner o f Sales Tax Sales tax and VAT Matters Sales Tax/ Vat West Bengal 0.98 Various years Commissioner o f Sales Tax

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income during the year.

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records of the Company, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institution or bank. But Long Term and Short-Term Borrowings from "Lenders" were successfully restructured with cut off date as on 01st September 2021 under " Debt Restructuring Mechanism" vide letter of approval dt. 07th August 2023 (b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures/Operation.

(f)According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures/Operations or associate companies. x) (a) The Company not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) but during the year company has issued OCCPS for consideration other than cash as mentioned in Note No. 18 of the financial statement

xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the based on our examination of the records of the company, in respect of which we are unable to comment on potential implications for the reasons described therein, no fraud by the Company or fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, , no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/Secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c)As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details of related party transactions as required by the applicable accounting standards have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements.

xiv)(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We were unable to obtain of the internal audit reports of the company; hence the internal audit reports have not been considered by us

xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of which we are unable to comment on any potential implications for the reasons described therein, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Act.

xvi)The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the TANDALONE INANCIAL TATEMENT company, in our opinion, the company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, reporting under clause (xvii) of the Order is not applicable. xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause (xviii) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, in our opinion, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due . xx) The Company has not fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and The Company has not transferred the amount remaining unspent in respect of ongoing projects, to a Special Account till the date of our report as mentioned in note no 50 of the financial statement.

xxi)The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For GOYAL NAGPAL &Co.

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 018289C)

CA Virender Nagpal

Partner

(Membership No. 416004)

Place: New Delhi

Date: 30-05-2024

UDIN: 24416004BKBTUG8747

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Annexure B)

We were engaged to audit the internal financial controls over financial reporting ofBrahmaputra Infrastructure Limited (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls over financial reporting with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that TANDALONE INANCIAL TATEMENT

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Goyal Nagpal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 018289C)

CA Virender Nagpal

Partner

(Membership No. 416004)

Place: New Delhi

Date:30-05-2024

UDIN: 24416004BKBTUG8747