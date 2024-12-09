|Purpose
|BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Details are enclosed
|Board Meeting
|19 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fixation of Board Meeting on dated 19.11.2024 for September Quarter Results. September Quarter Results Standalone and Consolidated. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve June Quarter un-audited Results. June Quarter Un-Audited Results 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting in case of M/s Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited for declaration of Audited Results and declaration of Dividend if any. No decision on the dividend announcement agenda item; respective item is still under review. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 30th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For Consider the appointment of Independent Director as Additional Director of the company. Adjournment of Board Meeting till tomorrow dated 01.05.2024 Cancellation of Board Meeting for appointment of ID. With the reference of captioned subject board meeting scheduled 30th April 2024 which have been adjourned till today 01st May 2024 have been cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited will be held on Wednesday 14th day of February 2024 at New Delhi inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Further as per companys code of conduct of Prohibition of insider trading and pursuant to securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees immediate relatives specified person and connected person already closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Un- audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. With reference to above, we hereby submit / inform that: 1. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14th February, 2024 which commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 PM has approved and taken on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Nine Month ended 31st December, 2023. 2. The said Un-Audited Financial Results prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, together with the report of Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
