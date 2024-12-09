Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Details are enclosed

Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fixation of Board Meeting on dated 19.11.2024 for September Quarter Results. September Quarter Results Standalone and Consolidated. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve June Quarter un-audited Results. June Quarter Un-Audited Results 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting in case of M/s Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited for declaration of Audited Results and declaration of Dividend if any. No decision on the dividend announcement agenda item; respective item is still under review. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 30th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For Consider the appointment of Independent Director as Additional Director of the company. Adjournment of Board Meeting till tomorrow dated 01.05.2024 Cancellation of Board Meeting for appointment of ID. With the reference of captioned subject board meeting scheduled 30th April 2024 which have been adjourned till today 01st May 2024 have been cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024