|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.33
-37.67
-3.46
15.28
Op profit growth
-97.82
-50.01
2.6
-15.16
EBIT growth
-27.89
-20.3
26.36
-11.11
Net profit growth
-108.54
-684.73
-119.85
0.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.3
12.84
16.01
15.06
EBIT margin
15.94
20.49
16.02
12.24
Net profit margin
-0.07
0.82
-0.08
0.42
RoCE
4.63
6.32
7.63
5.92
RoNW
-0.01
0.2
-0.03
0.16
RoA
0
0.06
-0.01
0.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.04
0.42
-0.07
0.36
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.17
-1.19
-2.34
-2.73
Book value per share
54.31
46.06
55.24
55.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
-418.25
44.04
-300
83.05
P/CEPS
-14.18
-15.5
-8.94
-10.91
P/B
0.3
0.4
0.38
0.54
EV/EBIDTA
14.28
11.23
8.62
10.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-12.58
-20.67
-2.64
-3.32
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
99.15
109.11
92.9
133.23
Inventory days
776.1
820.77
539.5
507.5
Creditor days
-76.29
-122.29
-83.15
-95.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.26
-0.88
-0.79
-0.86
Net debt / equity
1.98
2.55
2.03
2.06
Net debt / op. profit
751.55
17.88
8.53
8.9
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-26.67
-2.48
-5.64
-8.97
Employee costs
-2.52
-2.95
-1.99
-2.33
Other costs
-70.5
-81.72
-76.34
-73.62
