Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

47.99
(1.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.33

-37.67

-3.46

15.28

Op profit growth

-97.82

-50.01

2.6

-15.16

EBIT growth

-27.89

-20.3

26.36

-11.11

Net profit growth

-108.54

-684.73

-119.85

0.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.3

12.84

16.01

15.06

EBIT margin

15.94

20.49

16.02

12.24

Net profit margin

-0.07

0.82

-0.08

0.42

RoCE

4.63

6.32

7.63

5.92

RoNW

-0.01

0.2

-0.03

0.16

RoA

0

0.06

-0.01

0.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.04

0.42

-0.07

0.36

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.17

-1.19

-2.34

-2.73

Book value per share

54.31

46.06

55.24

55.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

-418.25

44.04

-300

83.05

P/CEPS

-14.18

-15.5

-8.94

-10.91

P/B

0.3

0.4

0.38

0.54

EV/EBIDTA

14.28

11.23

8.62

10.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-12.58

-20.67

-2.64

-3.32

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

99.15

109.11

92.9

133.23

Inventory days

776.1

820.77

539.5

507.5

Creditor days

-76.29

-122.29

-83.15

-95.06

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.26

-0.88

-0.79

-0.86

Net debt / equity

1.98

2.55

2.03

2.06

Net debt / op. profit

751.55

17.88

8.53

8.9

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-26.67

-2.48

-5.64

-8.97

Employee costs

-2.52

-2.95

-1.99

-2.33

Other costs

-70.5

-81.72

-76.34

-73.62

