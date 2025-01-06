iifl-logo-icon 1
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

52.99
(-1.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd

Brahmaputra Inf. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.98

-3.66

-9.24

-3.93

Depreciation

-3.27

-4.62

-6.36

-8.74

Tax paid

-0.57

0.84

0.25

0.15

Working capital

-9.38

4.76

-45.22

15.04

Other operating items

Operating

-8.25

-2.67

-60.57

2.51

Capital expenditure

1.38

59.49

0.03

-2.07

Free cash flow

-6.86

56.81

-60.54

0.43

Equity raised

219.93

244.65

271.62

267.79

Investing

-19.62

-0.66

2.58

4.18

Financing

186.81

203.17

149.72

-58.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

380.25

503.97

363.37

214.1

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.