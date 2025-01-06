Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.98
-3.66
-9.24
-3.93
Depreciation
-3.27
-4.62
-6.36
-8.74
Tax paid
-0.57
0.84
0.25
0.15
Working capital
-9.38
4.76
-45.22
15.04
Other operating items
Operating
-8.25
-2.67
-60.57
2.51
Capital expenditure
1.38
59.49
0.03
-2.07
Free cash flow
-6.86
56.81
-60.54
0.43
Equity raised
219.93
244.65
271.62
267.79
Investing
-19.62
-0.66
2.58
4.18
Financing
186.81
203.17
149.72
-58.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
380.25
503.97
363.37
214.1
