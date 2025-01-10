Calcom Vision Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.02
12.79
12.67
10.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.08
50.69
44.84
30.89
Net Worth
76.1
63.48
57.51
41.43
Minority Interest
Debt
47.21
31.55
18.28
19.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.58
1.26
0.94
0.8
Total Liabilities
124.89
96.29
76.73
61.44
Fixed Assets
64.36
53.92
48.1
44.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.3
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.51
0.29
0.35
0.71
Networking Capital
53.72
38.42
25.7
14.48
Inventories
33.55
29.49
21.95
15.11
Inventory Days
95.61
Sundry Debtors
42.34
36.23
20.84
12.79
Debtor Days
80.93
Other Current Assets
6.4
6.16
5.95
3.11
Sundry Creditors
-22.69
-28.37
-21.13
-14.83
Creditor Days
93.84
Other Current Liabilities
-5.88
-5.09
-1.91
-1.7
Cash
5.99
3.66
2.59
1.93
Total Assets
124.88
96.29
76.74
61.45
