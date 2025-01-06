iifl-logo-icon 1
Calcom Vision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

120.5
(-1.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.05

0.27

0.95

0.7

Depreciation

-0.9

-0.78

-0.45

-0.31

Tax paid

-0.29

0.18

0

0

Working capital

8.33

7.8

-0.61

0.4

Other operating items

Operating

8.18

7.46

-0.11

0.79

Capital expenditure

32.05

5.02

0.93

5.94

Free cash flow

40.23

12.48

0.81

6.73

Equity raised

29.87

0.46

-2.97

-21.43

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

14.53

10.92

0

21.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

84.63

23.87

-2.15

7.18

