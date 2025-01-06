Calcom Vision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.05
0.27
0.95
0.7
Depreciation
-0.9
-0.78
-0.45
-0.31
Tax paid
-0.29
0.18
0
0
Working capital
8.33
7.8
-0.61
0.4
Other operating items
Operating
8.18
7.46
-0.11
0.79
Capital expenditure
32.05
5.02
0.93
5.94
Free cash flow
40.23
12.48
0.81
6.73
Equity raised
29.87
0.46
-2.97
-21.43
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.53
10.92
0
21.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
84.63
23.87
-2.15
7.18
