Calcom Vision Ltd Share Price

122.5
(0.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:46:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open122.45
  • Day's High129.7
  • 52 Wk High184
  • Prev. Close122.45
  • Day's Low117
  • 52 Wk Low 104
  • Turnover (lac)11.28
  • P/E218.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.19
  • EPS0.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)170.8
  • Div. Yield0
Calcom Vision Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

122.45

Prev. Close

122.45

Turnover(Lac.)

11.28

Day's High

129.7

Day's Low

117

52 Week's High

184

52 Week's Low

104

Book Value

39.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

170.8

P/E

218.66

EPS

0.56

Divi. Yield

0

Calcom Vision Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Calcom Vision Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Calcom Vision Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:59 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.51%

Non-Promoter- 10.36%

Institutions: 10.36%

Non-Institutions: 25.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Calcom Vision Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.02

12.79

12.67

10.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

61.08

50.69

44.84

30.89

Net Worth

76.1

63.48

57.51

41.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

57.68

47.36

24.98

13.99

yoy growth (%)

21.78

89.56

78.56

2.53

Raw materials

-42.66

-33.69

-14.95

-7.14

As % of sales

73.97

71.14

59.84

51.07

Employee costs

-8.52

-7.77

-5.68

-3.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.05

0.27

0.95

0.7

Depreciation

-0.9

-0.78

-0.45

-0.31

Tax paid

-0.29

0.18

0

0

Working capital

8.33

7.8

-0.61

0.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.78

89.56

78.56

2.53

Op profit growth

38.72

28.09

107.74

394.64

EBIT growth

45.68

0.98

141.29

175.74

Net profit growth

65.44

-82.84

269.55

966.51

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

160.2

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

160.2

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.43

View Annually Results

Calcom Vision Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Calcom Vision Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S K Malik

Independent Director

Sunder Hemrajani

Executive Director

Abhishek Malik

Independent Director

Parvathy Venkatesh

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Sinha

Vice Chairman

AKHAURI RAJESH SINHA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakhi Sharma

Independent Director

Naresh Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Lajpat Rai Puri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Calcom Vision Ltd

Summary

Calcom Vision Limited is an Original Designer and Manufacturer (ODM) for Electronics and Consumer Durables. The Company was incorporated as Calcom Engineering Pvt Ltd. on May 30, 1985 and later changed to Calcom Vision Limited on September 21, 1989. As an ISO 9001:2015, SA 8000:2014, and ISO 14001:2015 certified organization, the Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling complete Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting and related electronic products for domestic and industrial uses. The manufacturing unit works at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The Companys major customers in this industry are Philips, Flavells, Osram, Crompton Greaves, Wipro, Surya, Bajaj. Presently, it is supplying products to Osram India Pvt. Ltd. It is now the approved manufacturer for Panasonic and other leading brands such as Bajaj, Osram, Ledvance, Great White, C&S, USHA, et. Al. The operations can be broadly classified as Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) wherein it undertakes manufacturing of any electronic component and supplies to other equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Design & Manufacturing (ODM) wherein the Company carries end-to-end activity including designing for the lighting product. In 1976 with a strong focus on R&D, the Company started its operations in manufacturing a range of products such as Calculators, Televisions, Hand-mixers, Vacuum Cleaners etc. over the course of time. In 1982, it diversified its business into manufacturing of Televisions and pione
Company FAQs

What is the Calcom Vision Ltd share price today?

The Calcom Vision Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹122.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Calcom Vision Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Calcom Vision Ltd is ₹170.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Calcom Vision Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Calcom Vision Ltd is 218.66 and 3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Calcom Vision Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Calcom Vision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Calcom Vision Ltd is ₹104 and ₹184 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Calcom Vision Ltd?

Calcom Vision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.57%, 3 Years at -9.73%, 1 Year at -27.69%, 6 Month at -18.50%, 3 Month at 1.74% and 1 Month at 2.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Calcom Vision Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Calcom Vision Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.51 %
Institutions - 10.37 %
Public - 25.12 %

