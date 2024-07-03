SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹122.45
Prev. Close₹122.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.28
Day's High₹129.7
Day's Low₹117
52 Week's High₹184
52 Week's Low₹104
Book Value₹39.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)170.8
P/E218.66
EPS0.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.02
12.79
12.67
10.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.08
50.69
44.84
30.89
Net Worth
76.1
63.48
57.51
41.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
57.68
47.36
24.98
13.99
yoy growth (%)
21.78
89.56
78.56
2.53
Raw materials
-42.66
-33.69
-14.95
-7.14
As % of sales
73.97
71.14
59.84
51.07
Employee costs
-8.52
-7.77
-5.68
-3.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.05
0.27
0.95
0.7
Depreciation
-0.9
-0.78
-0.45
-0.31
Tax paid
-0.29
0.18
0
0
Working capital
8.33
7.8
-0.61
0.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.78
89.56
78.56
2.53
Op profit growth
38.72
28.09
107.74
394.64
EBIT growth
45.68
0.98
141.29
175.74
Net profit growth
65.44
-82.84
269.55
966.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
160.2
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
160.2
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S K Malik
Independent Director
Sunder Hemrajani
Executive Director
Abhishek Malik
Independent Director
Parvathy Venkatesh
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Sinha
Vice Chairman
AKHAURI RAJESH SINHA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakhi Sharma
Independent Director
Naresh Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Lajpat Rai Puri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Calcom Vision Ltd
Summary
Calcom Vision Limited is an Original Designer and Manufacturer (ODM) for Electronics and Consumer Durables. The Company was incorporated as Calcom Engineering Pvt Ltd. on May 30, 1985 and later changed to Calcom Vision Limited on September 21, 1989. As an ISO 9001:2015, SA 8000:2014, and ISO 14001:2015 certified organization, the Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling complete Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting and related electronic products for domestic and industrial uses. The manufacturing unit works at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The Companys major customers in this industry are Philips, Flavells, Osram, Crompton Greaves, Wipro, Surya, Bajaj. Presently, it is supplying products to Osram India Pvt. Ltd. It is now the approved manufacturer for Panasonic and other leading brands such as Bajaj, Osram, Ledvance, Great White, C&S, USHA, et. Al. The operations can be broadly classified as Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) wherein it undertakes manufacturing of any electronic component and supplies to other equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Design & Manufacturing (ODM) wherein the Company carries end-to-end activity including designing for the lighting product. In 1976 with a strong focus on R&D, the Company started its operations in manufacturing a range of products such as Calculators, Televisions, Hand-mixers, Vacuum Cleaners etc. over the course of time. In 1982, it diversified its business into manufacturing of Televisions and pione
Read More
The Calcom Vision Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹122.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Calcom Vision Ltd is ₹170.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Calcom Vision Ltd is 218.66 and 3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Calcom Vision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Calcom Vision Ltd is ₹104 and ₹184 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Calcom Vision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.57%, 3 Years at -9.73%, 1 Year at -27.69%, 6 Month at -18.50%, 3 Month at 1.74% and 1 Month at 2.90%.
