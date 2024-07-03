Summary

Calcom Vision Limited is an Original Designer and Manufacturer (ODM) for Electronics and Consumer Durables. The Company was incorporated as Calcom Engineering Pvt Ltd. on May 30, 1985 and later changed to Calcom Vision Limited on September 21, 1989. As an ISO 9001:2015, SA 8000:2014, and ISO 14001:2015 certified organization, the Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling complete Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting and related electronic products for domestic and industrial uses. The manufacturing unit works at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The Companys major customers in this industry are Philips, Flavells, Osram, Crompton Greaves, Wipro, Surya, Bajaj. Presently, it is supplying products to Osram India Pvt. Ltd. It is now the approved manufacturer for Panasonic and other leading brands such as Bajaj, Osram, Ledvance, Great White, C&S, USHA, et. Al. The operations can be broadly classified as Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) wherein it undertakes manufacturing of any electronic component and supplies to other equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Design & Manufacturing (ODM) wherein the Company carries end-to-end activity including designing for the lighting product. In 1976 with a strong focus on R&D, the Company started its operations in manufacturing a range of products such as Calculators, Televisions, Hand-mixers, Vacuum Cleaners etc. over the course of time. In 1982, it diversified its business into manufacturing of Televisions and pione

