Calcom Vision Ltd Summary

Calcom Vision Limited is an Original Designer and Manufacturer (ODM) for Electronics and Consumer Durables. The Company was incorporated as Calcom Engineering Pvt Ltd. on May 30, 1985 and later changed to Calcom Vision Limited on September 21, 1989. As an ISO 9001:2015, SA 8000:2014, and ISO 14001:2015 certified organization, the Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling complete Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting and related electronic products for domestic and industrial uses. The manufacturing unit works at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The Companys major customers in this industry are Philips, Flavells, Osram, Crompton Greaves, Wipro, Surya, Bajaj. Presently, it is supplying products to Osram India Pvt. Ltd. It is now the approved manufacturer for Panasonic and other leading brands such as Bajaj, Osram, Ledvance, Great White, C&S, USHA, et. Al. The operations can be broadly classified as Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) wherein it undertakes manufacturing of any electronic component and supplies to other equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Design & Manufacturing (ODM) wherein the Company carries end-to-end activity including designing for the lighting product. In 1976 with a strong focus on R&D, the Company started its operations in manufacturing a range of products such as Calculators, Televisions, Hand-mixers, Vacuum Cleaners etc. over the course of time. In 1982, it diversified its business into manufacturing of Televisions and pioneered the concept of OEM in India. It then broadened the horizons and began manufacturing Lighting Electronics, Traditional Luminaries and Electronic Ballasts. In 1986, it established the Plastic Moulding division and began the in-house development of plastic moulds. In 1990, it set up the Components division in collaboration with Samsung, in Korea. In 1993, the company signed a purchase agreement with Samsung Electronics Company Ltd of South Korea. Also, they expanded the installed capacity of B/W Television from 100,000 Nos to 250,000 Nos. In 1994, it started manufacturing of Hand Mixers on OEM basis for Philips and during the next year started manufacturing Vacuum Cleaner simultaneously.During the year 1995-96, it established R&D Centre and expanded the capacity of B/W Television from 250,000 nos to 310,000 nos. In 1998, it introduced BAAN ERP to integrate the factories and all the management functions. In 1999, it entered into manufacturing business of Domestic Appliances and manufactured Vacuum Cleaners, Hand Mixers, Emergency Lights and Power Inverters. In the year 2000, it launched Power Inverter with one size of 400 VA. Also, introduced 600 VA size during the year 2000-01. During the year 2001-02, the Company developed and introduced new models of CTV as the demand for the CTV went high. During 2002-03, its R&D Department developed many new models of Colour Televisions for European, Middle East and CIS Markets. In 2005-06, the R&D dept. also developed new chassis around Sanyo UOC and Toshiba UOC. In 2008-09, it diversified the business into Designing and Manufacturing Lighting Electronics items i.e., Luminaries and Electronic Control Gear. They developed various products for Osram India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Siemens AG and started supplying the products to that company. It diversified into Lighting and developed a range of Bulbs, Luminaires and Drivers as well. In 2011, the Company initiated the development of energy efficient LED technology. In 2013, it developed a range of LED Panels, Down lighters , LED Bulbs & Battens. In 2015, it developed High End Stage Lighting products for OSRAM, German Company. In 2016, specialty products-Air Zing for Air Purifiers was developed for OSRAM, Germany. In 2019, it developed product portfolio for architectural lighting and flood lighting. In 2020, it started manufacturing LED Smart Bulbs in June, 2020.The Company started exporting LED bulbs and battens to the UK in 2022. In 2023, it expanded business divisions to include EMS andmanufacturing BLDC fans. The Company formed a JV with Taehwa Enterprises of Korea, manufacturing rushless Direct Current (BLDC) Fans in 2023.