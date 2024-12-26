Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 25 Dec 2024

CALCOM VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reg. 29 Board Meeting Prior Intimation - Board Meeting Called at Shorter Notice Announcement under Reg. 30 (LODR) - Change in Internal Auditor Announcement under Reg. 30 (LODR) - Appointment of Forensic Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 26/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

CALCOM VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. CALCOM VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Reg. 29: Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to discuss and approve the matters relating to Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, Raising of Funds in the manner as determined by Board and increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Reg. 30 (LODR) - Allotment of Equity Shares after conversion of Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) to persons belonging to Promoter & Promoter Group.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

CALCOM VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results and Notice of AGM for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

CALCOM VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the FY ended on march 31 2024. In accordance with the Provisions of Reg. 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform that Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company at its meeting held today i.e on May 30, 2024 has approved the grant of 1,08,000 stock options convertible into equity number of shares of the Company of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible employees of the Company at the grant price of Rs. 100/-per option under Calcom Employees Stock Option Plan - 2018. The exercise period shall be 5 Years from the vesting date. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024