Calcom Vision Ltd Board Meeting

120.2
(-1.19%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Calcom Vision CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Dec 202425 Dec 2024
CALCOM VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reg. 29 Board Meeting Prior Intimation - Board Meeting Called at Shorter Notice Announcement under Reg. 30 (LODR) - Change in Internal Auditor Announcement under Reg. 30 (LODR) - Appointment of Forensic Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 26/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
CALCOM VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. CALCOM VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Reg. 29: Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to discuss and approve the matters relating to Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, Raising of Funds in the manner as determined by Board and increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Reg. 30 (LODR) - Allotment of Equity Shares after conversion of Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) to persons belonging to Promoter & Promoter Group.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
CALCOM VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results and Notice of AGM for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
CALCOM VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the FY ended on march 31 2024. In accordance with the Provisions of Reg. 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform that Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company at its meeting held today i.e on May 30, 2024 has approved the grant of 1,08,000 stock options convertible into equity number of shares of the Company of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible employees of the Company at the grant price of Rs. 100/-per option under Calcom Employees Stock Option Plan - 2018. The exercise period shall be 5 Years from the vesting date. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
CALCOM VISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the third quarter and 9 Months Period ended on 31st December 2023. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. February 13, 2024 which commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:40 P.M., has Considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2024 along with Limited Review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

