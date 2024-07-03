Calcom Vision Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
160.2
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
160.2
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.43
Total Income
161.63
Total Expenditure
151.56
PBIDT
10.06
Interest
4.91
PBDT
5.15
Depreciation
2.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.73
Deferred Tax
0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
1.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
13.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.27
PBDTM(%)
3.21
PATM(%)
0.82
