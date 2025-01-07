iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Calcom Vision Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

118.05
(-0.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:09:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Calcom Vision Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

57.68

47.36

24.98

13.99

yoy growth (%)

21.78

89.56

78.56

2.53

Raw materials

-42.66

-33.69

-14.95

-7.14

As % of sales

73.97

71.14

59.84

51.07

Employee costs

-8.52

-7.77

-5.68

-3.28

As % of sales

14.78

16.41

22.73

23.44

Other costs

-2.96

-3.35

-2.36

-2.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.13

7.07

9.48

18.65

Operating profit

3.52

2.54

1.98

0.95

OPM

6.11

5.36

7.93

6.82

Depreciation

-0.9

-0.78

-0.45

-0.31

Interest expense

-1.69

-1.6

-0.91

-0.06

Other income

0.12

0.13

0.34

0.12

Profit before tax

1.05

0.27

0.95

0.7

Taxes

-0.29

0.18

0

0

Tax rate

-27.86

65.42

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.75

0.45

0.95

0.7

Exceptional items

0

0

1.72

0.01

Net profit

0.75

0.45

2.67

0.72

yoy growth (%)

65.44

-82.84

269.55

966.51

NPM

1.31

0.96

10.69

5.16

Calcom Vision : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Calcom Vision Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.