|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
57.68
47.36
24.98
13.99
yoy growth (%)
21.78
89.56
78.56
2.53
Raw materials
-42.66
-33.69
-14.95
-7.14
As % of sales
73.97
71.14
59.84
51.07
Employee costs
-8.52
-7.77
-5.68
-3.28
As % of sales
14.78
16.41
22.73
23.44
Other costs
-2.96
-3.35
-2.36
-2.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.13
7.07
9.48
18.65
Operating profit
3.52
2.54
1.98
0.95
OPM
6.11
5.36
7.93
6.82
Depreciation
-0.9
-0.78
-0.45
-0.31
Interest expense
-1.69
-1.6
-0.91
-0.06
Other income
0.12
0.13
0.34
0.12
Profit before tax
1.05
0.27
0.95
0.7
Taxes
-0.29
0.18
0
0
Tax rate
-27.86
65.42
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.75
0.45
0.95
0.7
Exceptional items
0
0
1.72
0.01
Net profit
0.75
0.45
2.67
0.72
yoy growth (%)
65.44
-82.84
269.55
966.51
NPM
1.31
0.96
10.69
5.16
