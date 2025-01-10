CARE Ratings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.85
29.7
29.65
29.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
729.4
665.16
620.58
553.82
Net Worth
759.25
694.86
650.23
583.28
Minority Interest
Debt
16.69
13.65
4.22
6.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.58
12.55
10.79
16.2
Total Liabilities
789.52
721.06
665.24
605.97
Fixed Assets
94.45
93.71
88.47
80.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
129.3
112.19
70.51
265.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.11
7.61
4.72
5.71
Networking Capital
527.17
464.8
430.27
-14.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
14.71
15.19
13.61
16.69
Debtor Days
27.73
Other Current Assets
582.16
502.26
464.76
19.92
Sundry Creditors
-4.19
-4.19
-2.87
-3.33
Creditor Days
5.53
Other Current Liabilities
-65.51
-48.46
-45.23
-47.66
Cash
30.5
42.76
71.27
268.77
Total Assets
789.53
721.07
665.24
605.98
