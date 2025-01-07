Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
219.66
219.1
321.61
280.47
yoy growth (%)
0.25
-31.87
14.66
5.9
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-103.23
-96.69
-82.21
-66.93
As % of sales
46.99
44.13
25.56
23.86
Other costs
-28.15
-45.84
-29.95
-27.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.81
20.92
9.31
9.77
Operating profit
88.27
76.55
209.44
186.11
OPM
40.18
34.94
65.12
66.35
Depreciation
-7.08
-6.9
-2.96
-3.14
Interest expense
-0.56
-0.73
0
0
Other income
32.11
31.33
25.27
34.08
Profit before tax
112.73
100.24
231.75
217.06
Taxes
-26.9
-19.74
-70.72
-64.81
Tax rate
-23.86
-19.69
-30.51
-29.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
85.82
80.5
161.02
152.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
85.82
80.5
161.02
152.25
yoy growth (%)
6.61
-50
5.76
29.37
NPM
39.07
36.74
50.06
54.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.