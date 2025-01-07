iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CARE Ratings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,359.4
(0.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:19:46 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CARE Ratings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

219.66

219.1

321.61

280.47

yoy growth (%)

0.25

-31.87

14.66

5.9

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-103.23

-96.69

-82.21

-66.93

As % of sales

46.99

44.13

25.56

23.86

Other costs

-28.15

-45.84

-29.95

-27.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.81

20.92

9.31

9.77

Operating profit

88.27

76.55

209.44

186.11

OPM

40.18

34.94

65.12

66.35

Depreciation

-7.08

-6.9

-2.96

-3.14

Interest expense

-0.56

-0.73

0

0

Other income

32.11

31.33

25.27

34.08

Profit before tax

112.73

100.24

231.75

217.06

Taxes

-26.9

-19.74

-70.72

-64.81

Tax rate

-23.86

-19.69

-30.51

-29.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

85.82

80.5

161.02

152.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

85.82

80.5

161.02

152.25

yoy growth (%)

6.61

-50

5.76

29.37

NPM

39.07

36.74

50.06

54.28

CARE Ratings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CARE Ratings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.