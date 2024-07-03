CARE Ratings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
241.54
201.48
181.75
168.86
177.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
241.54
201.48
181.75
168.86
177.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.4
27.57
20.01
25.63
24.03
Total Income
277.94
229.05
201.77
194.49
201.7
Total Expenditure
158.44
129.46
124.61
103.64
111.51
PBIDT
119.5
99.59
77.15
90.85
90.19
Interest
1.26
0.46
0.34
0.57
0.71
PBDT
118.25
99.13
76.81
90.28
89.48
Depreciation
7.81
7.47
5.57
6.07
5.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
31.85
25.67
23.43
18.29
16.88
Deferred Tax
0.58
0.68
-5.71
1.44
-0.95
Reported Profit After Tax
78.01
65.31
53.52
64.48
67.8
Minority Interest After NP
1.57
1.38
1.31
1.03
0.71
Net Profit after Minority Interest
76.44
63.93
52.21
63.44
67.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
76.44
63.93
52.21
63.44
67.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
25.71
21.56
17.72
21.53
22.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
100
0
110
170
Equity
29.77
29.64
29.64
29.46
29.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
49.47
49.42
42.44
53.8
50.76
PBDTM(%)
48.95
49.2
42.26
53.46
50.36
PATM(%)
32.29
32.41
29.44
38.18
38.16
