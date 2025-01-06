iifl-logo-icon 1
CARE Ratings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,353.8
(-2.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

CARE Ratings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

112.73

100.24

231.75

217.06

Depreciation

-7.08

-6.9

-2.96

-3.14

Tax paid

-26.9

-19.74

-70.72

-64.81

Working capital

155.67

84.17

18.02

40.23

Other operating items

Operating

234.4

157.76

176.08

189.33

Capital expenditure

-2.32

36.27

2.01

-21.84

Free cash flow

232.08

194.03

178.09

167.49

Equity raised

970.11

991.47

1,065.6

803.85

Investing

-93.61

-177.69

53.54

91.52

Financing

6.49

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

162.01

82.46

Net in cash

1,115.08

1,007.82

1,459.25

1,145.33

