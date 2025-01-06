CARE Ratings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
112.73
100.24
231.75
217.06
Depreciation
-7.08
-6.9
-2.96
-3.14
Tax paid
-26.9
-19.74
-70.72
-64.81
Working capital
155.67
84.17
18.02
40.23
Other operating items
Operating
234.4
157.76
176.08
189.33
Capital expenditure
-2.32
36.27
2.01
-21.84
Free cash flow
232.08
194.03
178.09
167.49
Equity raised
970.11
991.47
1,065.6
803.85
Investing
-93.61
-177.69
53.54
91.52
Financing
6.49
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
162.01
82.46
Net in cash
1,115.08
1,007.82
1,459.25
1,145.33
