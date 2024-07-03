SectorCredit Rating Agencies
Open₹1,400
Prev. Close₹1,390.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹1,400
Day's Low₹1,400
52 Week's High₹1,571
52 Week's Low₹921.8
Book Value₹278.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,188.16
P/E31.84
EPS43.7
Divi. Yield1.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.85
29.7
29.65
29.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
729.4
665.16
620.58
553.82
Net Worth
759.25
694.86
650.23
583.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
219.66
219.1
321.61
280.47
yoy growth (%)
0.25
-31.87
14.66
5.9
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-103.23
-96.69
-82.21
-66.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
112.73
100.24
231.75
217.06
Depreciation
-7.08
-6.9
-2.96
-3.14
Tax paid
-26.9
-19.74
-70.72
-64.81
Working capital
155.67
84.17
18.02
40.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.25
-31.87
14.66
5.9
Op profit growth
15.3
-63.44
12.53
8.14
EBIT growth
12.19
-56.42
6.76
22.75
Net profit growth
6.61
-50
5.76
29.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
331.68
278.99
247.63
248.45
243.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
331.68
278.99
247.63
248.45
243.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
46.69
37.94
27.19
31.29
31.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
CRISIL Ltd
CRISIL
6,108.15
|69.61
|44,604.78
|201.02
|0.88
|405.74
|201.36
ICRA Ltd
ICRA
6,319.7
|47.21
|6,081.43
|50.33
|1.59
|72.08
|752.03
CARE Ratings Ltd
CARERATING
1,390.55
|31.84
|4,162.88
|49.64
|1.29
|101.51
|268.22
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Venkatadri Chandrasekaran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Adesh Kumar Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sonal Desai
Chairman & Independent Directo
Najib Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M Mathisekaran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
nehal shah
Managing Director & Group CEO
MEHUL HARSHADRAY PANDYA
Independent Director
Gurumoorthy Mahalingam
Non Executive Director
Sobhag Mal Jain
Independent Director
MANOJ CHUGH
Reports by CARE Ratings Ltd
Summary
CARE Ratings Limited was formerly incorporated as Credit Analysis & Research Limited (CARE) on April 21, 1993. The Company then changed its name from Credit Analysis & Research Limited to CARE Ratings Limited on February 22, 2017. Credit Analysis & Research Ltd (CARE) commenced its operations in 1993 has established itself as the leading credit rating agency of India. The Companyprovides various credit ratings that help corporates to raise capital for their various requirements and assist the investors to form informed investments decision based on the credit risk and their own risk-return expectations. CARE Ratings is a full service rating company that offers a wide range of rating and grading services across sectors. The company is recognized by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Government of India (GoI) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) etc. CareEdge Ratings provides ratings for a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, infrastructure, and the financial sector, which includes banking, and non-financial services. The Company has played a pivotal role in the development of bank debt and capital market instruments, such as commercial papers, corporate bonds and debentures, and structured credit.The company was promoted by major Banks/ FIs (financial institutions) in India. The company carries out rating of the debt instruments, namely structured obligations, Commercial paper, Debentures, Fixed deposits and Bonds, covering the full spectrum of Universe compri
The CARE Ratings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1400 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CARE Ratings Ltd is ₹4188.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CARE Ratings Ltd is 31.84 and 5.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CARE Ratings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CARE Ratings Ltd is ₹921.8 and ₹1571 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CARE Ratings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.90%, 3 Years at 31.12%, 1 Year at 46.02%, 6 Month at 27.67%, 3 Month at 34.55% and 1 Month at -7.23%.
