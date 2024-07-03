iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CARE Ratings Ltd Share Price

1,400
(0.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:08 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,400
  • Day's High1,400
  • 52 Wk High1,571
  • Prev. Close1,390.55
  • Day's Low1,400
  • 52 Wk Low 921.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E31.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value278.44
  • EPS43.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,188.16
  • Div. Yield1.29
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

CARE Ratings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Credit Rating Agencies

Open

1,400

Prev. Close

1,390.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

1,400

Day's Low

1,400

52 Week's High

1,571

52 Week's Low

921.8

Book Value

278.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,188.16

P/E

31.84

EPS

43.7

Divi. Yield

1.29

CARE Ratings Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 May, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

Record Date: 05 Nov, 2024

arrow

CARE Ratings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

CARE Ratings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 50.07%

Institutions: 50.07%

Non-Institutions: 49.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

CARE Ratings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.85

29.7

29.65

29.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

729.4

665.16

620.58

553.82

Net Worth

759.25

694.86

650.23

583.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

219.66

219.1

321.61

280.47

yoy growth (%)

0.25

-31.87

14.66

5.9

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-103.23

-96.69

-82.21

-66.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

112.73

100.24

231.75

217.06

Depreciation

-7.08

-6.9

-2.96

-3.14

Tax paid

-26.9

-19.74

-70.72

-64.81

Working capital

155.67

84.17

18.02

40.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.25

-31.87

14.66

5.9

Op profit growth

15.3

-63.44

12.53

8.14

EBIT growth

12.19

-56.42

6.76

22.75

Net profit growth

6.61

-50

5.76

29.37

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

331.68

278.99

247.63

248.45

243.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

331.68

278.99

247.63

248.45

243.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

46.69

37.94

27.19

31.29

31.47

View Annually Results

CARE Ratings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

CRISIL Ltd

CRISIL

6,108.15

69.6144,604.78201.020.88405.74201.36

ICRA Ltd

ICRA

6,319.7

47.216,081.4350.331.5972.08752.03

CARE Ratings Ltd

CARERATING

1,390.55

31.844,162.8849.641.29101.51268.22

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CARE Ratings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Venkatadri Chandrasekaran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Adesh Kumar Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sonal Desai

Chairman & Independent Directo

Najib Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M Mathisekaran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

nehal shah

Managing Director & Group CEO

MEHUL HARSHADRAY PANDYA

Independent Director

Gurumoorthy Mahalingam

Non Executive Director

Sobhag Mal Jain

Independent Director

MANOJ CHUGH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CARE Ratings Ltd

Summary

CARE Ratings Limited was formerly incorporated as Credit Analysis & Research Limited (CARE) on April 21, 1993. The Company then changed its name from Credit Analysis & Research Limited to CARE Ratings Limited on February 22, 2017. Credit Analysis & Research Ltd (CARE) commenced its operations in 1993 has established itself as the leading credit rating agency of India. The Companyprovides various credit ratings that help corporates to raise capital for their various requirements and assist the investors to form informed investments decision based on the credit risk and their own risk-return expectations. CARE Ratings is a full service rating company that offers a wide range of rating and grading services across sectors. The company is recognized by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Government of India (GoI) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) etc. CareEdge Ratings provides ratings for a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, infrastructure, and the financial sector, which includes banking, and non-financial services. The Company has played a pivotal role in the development of bank debt and capital market instruments, such as commercial papers, corporate bonds and debentures, and structured credit.The company was promoted by major Banks/ FIs (financial institutions) in India. The company carries out rating of the debt instruments, namely structured obligations, Commercial paper, Debentures, Fixed deposits and Bonds, covering the full spectrum of Universe compri
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the CARE Ratings Ltd share price today?

The CARE Ratings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1400 today.

What is the Market Cap of CARE Ratings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CARE Ratings Ltd is ₹4188.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CARE Ratings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CARE Ratings Ltd is 31.84 and 5.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CARE Ratings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CARE Ratings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CARE Ratings Ltd is ₹921.8 and ₹1571 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CARE Ratings Ltd?

CARE Ratings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.90%, 3 Years at 31.12%, 1 Year at 46.02%, 6 Month at 27.67%, 3 Month at 34.55% and 1 Month at -7.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CARE Ratings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CARE Ratings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 50.07 %
Public - 49.93 %

QUICKLINKS FOR CARE Ratings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.