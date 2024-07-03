Summary

CARE Ratings Limited was formerly incorporated as Credit Analysis & Research Limited (CARE) on April 21, 1993. The Company then changed its name from Credit Analysis & Research Limited to CARE Ratings Limited on February 22, 2017. Credit Analysis & Research Ltd (CARE) commenced its operations in 1993 has established itself as the leading credit rating agency of India. The Companyprovides various credit ratings that help corporates to raise capital for their various requirements and assist the investors to form informed investments decision based on the credit risk and their own risk-return expectations. CARE Ratings is a full service rating company that offers a wide range of rating and grading services across sectors. The company is recognized by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Government of India (GoI) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) etc. CareEdge Ratings provides ratings for a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, infrastructure, and the financial sector, which includes banking, and non-financial services. The Company has played a pivotal role in the development of bank debt and capital market instruments, such as commercial papers, corporate bonds and debentures, and structured credit.The company was promoted by major Banks/ FIs (financial institutions) in India. The company carries out rating of the debt instruments, namely structured obligations, Commercial paper, Debentures, Fixed deposits and Bonds, covering the full spectrum of Universe compri

