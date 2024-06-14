|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Jul 2024
|9 May 2024
|The 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility Annual Report for FY 23-24 along with Notice of 31st AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024) Summary of proceedings of the 31st AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) Scrutinizer Report - AGM 24 - CARE (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.