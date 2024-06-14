The 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility Annual Report for FY 23-24 along with Notice of 31st AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024) Summary of proceedings of the 31st AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) Scrutinizer Report - AGM 24 - CARE (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)