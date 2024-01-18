Outcome of Board Meeting Corporate Action Fixed record date for Final Dividend of Rs. 11/- Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11/- (Rupees Eleven only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for the Financial Year 2024. The said dividend, upon approval by the shareholders, will be paid / dispatched to shareholders within 30 days of the date of the Annual General Meeting. The Record date for the purpose of payment of Dividend will be June 21, 2024