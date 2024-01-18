|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Oct 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|7
|70
|Interim
|Declared and approved payment of Interim Dividend of Rs.7/- (Rupees Seven only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each for the Financial Year 2024-25.
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|11
|110
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Corporate Action Fixed record date for Final Dividend of Rs. 11/- Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11/- (Rupees Eleven only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for the Financial Year 2024. The said dividend, upon approval by the shareholders, will be paid / dispatched to shareholders within 30 days of the date of the Annual General Meeting. The Record date for the purpose of payment of Dividend will be June 21, 2024
