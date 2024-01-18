iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CARE Ratings Ltd Dividend

1,310.25
(-0.05%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:16 PM

CARE Ratings CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 Oct 20245 Nov 20245 Nov 2024770Interim
Declared and approved payment of Interim Dividend of Rs.7/- (Rupees Seven only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each for the Financial Year 2024-25.
Dividend9 May 202421 Jun 202421 Jun 202411110Final
Outcome of Board Meeting Corporate Action Fixed record date for Final Dividend of Rs. 11/- Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11/- (Rupees Eleven only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for the Financial Year 2024. The said dividend, upon approval by the shareholders, will be paid / dispatched to shareholders within 30 days of the date of the Annual General Meeting. The Record date for the purpose of payment of Dividend will be June 21, 2024

CARE Ratings: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CARE Ratings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.