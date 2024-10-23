Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

CARE Ratings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; (b) consider declaration of Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 23-10-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

CARE Ratings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results Outcome of Board Meeting Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Grant of Stock Options (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

CARE Ratings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF THE BOARD MEETING Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 23/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Corporate Action Fixed record date for Final Dividend of Rs. 11/- Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of CARE Ratings Limited (Company) held on May 9, 2024 Outcome of Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024) Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

With regards to the captioned matter and in compliance with Regulation 30 and Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, March 19, 2024, have inter alia approved incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary in GIFT City, Gujarat, subject to Regulatory approvals. Further, details required as per SEBI Circular dated July 13, 2023, are attached as Annexure. The Board has also redesignated Mr. Mehul Pandya, Managing Director & CEO, as the Managing Director & Group CEO with immediate effect. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 10:00 a.m. and concluded at 4:45 p.m. You are requested to kindly take the above information on records.

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024