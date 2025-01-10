Career Point Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.19
18.19
18.19
18.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
455.55
429.03
410.43
399.67
Net Worth
473.74
447.22
428.62
417.86
Minority Interest
Debt
29.66
14.21
9.81
56.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.23
12.7
8.87
7.89
Total Liabilities
516.63
474.13
447.3
482.53
Fixed Assets
110.16
126.35
128.9
131.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
169.05
168.63
171.36
193.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.27
1.01
0
0
Networking Capital
236.28
177.23
145.08
155.02
Inventories
0.98
1.17
0.74
0.86
Inventory Days
17.31
Sundry Debtors
1.45
3.3
5.39
5.6
Debtor Days
112.77
Other Current Assets
242.28
181.27
146.56
158.43
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.02
-0.01
-0.05
Creditor Days
1
Other Current Liabilities
-8.34
-8.49
-7.6
-9.82
Cash
0.87
0.92
1.96
1.84
Total Assets
516.63
474.14
447.3
482.53
