iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Career Point Ltd Cash Flow Statement

386.6
(-3.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Career Point Ltd

Career Point FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.63

20.58

18.56

24.48

Depreciation

-3.75

-3.98

-4.28

-4.89

Tax paid

-3.05

-4.15

-5.57

-6.45

Working capital

3.84

47.38

51.25

-13.73

Other operating items

Operating

12.67

59.82

59.94

-0.59

Capital expenditure

-3.81

3.91

12.08

-9.56

Free cash flow

8.85

63.74

72.02

-10.15

Equity raised

775.44

738.83

707.51

664.09

Investing

5.38

-35.47

4.28

45.49

Financing

-5.04

-5.87

42.28

11.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

784.64

761.23

826.1

710.92

Career Point : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Career Point Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.