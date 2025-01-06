Career Point Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.63
20.58
18.56
24.48
Depreciation
-3.75
-3.98
-4.28
-4.89
Tax paid
-3.05
-4.15
-5.57
-6.45
Working capital
3.84
47.38
51.25
-13.73
Other operating items
Operating
12.67
59.82
59.94
-0.59
Capital expenditure
-3.81
3.91
12.08
-9.56
Free cash flow
8.85
63.74
72.02
-10.15
Equity raised
775.44
738.83
707.51
664.09
Investing
5.38
-35.47
4.28
45.49
Financing
-5.04
-5.87
42.28
11.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
784.64
761.23
826.1
710.92
