Career Point Ltd Key Ratios

363
(-1.26%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:41 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.97

16.76

7.99

9.3

Op profit growth

-84.1

42.49

6.84

39.94

EBIT growth

-75.8

21.49

2.7

37.28

Net profit growth

-99.46

22.51

5.87

44.87

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.06

41.62

34.11

34.47

EBIT margin

21.86

42.49

40.84

42.94

Net profit margin

0.29

25.98

24.76

25.26

RoCE

2.02

8.55

7.13

7.71

RoNW

0

1.59

1.41

1.42

RoA

0

1.3

1.08

1.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.08

14.97

12.23

11.56

Dividend per share

1

3

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.24

12.53

9.68

8.66

Book value per share

246.15

247.15

222.38

210.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

1,638.12

8.24

8.78

9.23

P/CEPS

-58.41

9.84

11.1

12.32

P/B

0.53

0.49

0.48

0.5

EV/EBIDTA

19.9

5.87

6.66

7.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-97.46

-28.23

-26.07

-29.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

339.83

165.13

173.61

265.83

Inventory days

31.71

14.75

162.67

172.47

Creditor days

-1.16

-1.64

-1.97

-1.37

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.15

-6.68

-5.58

-6.07

Net debt / equity

0.13

0.13

0.19

0.31

Net debt / op. profit

8.64

1.43

2.6

4.19

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-5.49

-17.48

-6.26

-3.42

Employee costs

-17.35

-27.16

-38.29

-42.88

Other costs

-63.08

-13.71

-21.32

-19.21

