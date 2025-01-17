Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.97
16.76
7.99
9.3
Op profit growth
-84.1
42.49
6.84
39.94
EBIT growth
-75.8
21.49
2.7
37.28
Net profit growth
-99.46
22.51
5.87
44.87
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.06
41.62
34.11
34.47
EBIT margin
21.86
42.49
40.84
42.94
Net profit margin
0.29
25.98
24.76
25.26
RoCE
2.02
8.55
7.13
7.71
RoNW
0
1.59
1.41
1.42
RoA
0
1.3
1.08
1.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.08
14.97
12.23
11.56
Dividend per share
1
3
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.24
12.53
9.68
8.66
Book value per share
246.15
247.15
222.38
210.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
1,638.12
8.24
8.78
9.23
P/CEPS
-58.41
9.84
11.1
12.32
P/B
0.53
0.49
0.48
0.5
EV/EBIDTA
19.9
5.87
6.66
7.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-97.46
-28.23
-26.07
-29.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
339.83
165.13
173.61
265.83
Inventory days
31.71
14.75
162.67
172.47
Creditor days
-1.16
-1.64
-1.97
-1.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.15
-6.68
-5.58
-6.07
Net debt / equity
0.13
0.13
0.19
0.31
Net debt / op. profit
8.64
1.43
2.6
4.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-5.49
-17.48
-6.26
-3.42
Employee costs
-17.35
-27.16
-38.29
-42.88
Other costs
-63.08
-13.71
-21.32
-19.21
