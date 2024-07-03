Summary

Career Point Limited (CPL) was incorporated as a public limited company on March 31, 2000 under the name of Career Point lnfosystems Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Career Point Limited on September 30, 2011. The Company is a provider of tutorial services in India. The company got incorporated to impart quality education to students preparing for various competitive examinations. The promoter of the company Pramod Maheshwari has been in the business of tutoring for competitive entrance examinations since 1993, and the business was being administered under proprietorship firms of Pramod Maheshwari, Om Prakash Maheshwari and Nawal Kishore Maheshwari,The company provides tutorial services to high school and post high school students for various competitive entrance examinations including All India Engineering Entrance Examination, Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Examination and All India Pre-Medical and Pre-Dental Test. The tutorial services are provided through our classroom training programmes conducted through a network of Company Operated and Franchisee Centres.The company also offers distance learning programme comprising of correspondence and test series courses which have been systematically designed to provide effective and efficient education to students in a simple and lucid manner. They have two subsidiaries namely Career Point Edutech Ltd and Career Point Infra Ltd.The company operates in two core business areas namely Tutorial service

