iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Career Point Ltd Share Price

388.05
(-2.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open395.7
  • Day's High408
  • 52 Wk High569
  • Prev. Close399.35
  • Day's Low386.55
  • 52 Wk Low 188
  • Turnover (lac)53.21
  • P/E20.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value272.58
  • EPS19.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)705.98
  • Div. Yield0.25
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Career Point Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

395.7

Prev. Close

399.35

Turnover(Lac.)

53.21

Day's High

408

Day's Low

386.55

52 Week's High

569

52 Week's Low

188

Book Value

272.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

705.98

P/E

20.37

EPS

19.6

Divi. Yield

0.25

Career Point Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 29 Nov, 2024

arrow

6 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Career Point Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Career Point Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 36.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Career Point Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.19

18.19

18.19

18.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

455.55

429.03

410.43

399.67

Net Worth

473.74

447.22

428.62

417.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.12

52.14

71.08

72.78

yoy growth (%)

-65.23

-26.65

-2.33

4.84

Raw materials

-1.31

-1.72

-3.6

-2.14

As % of sales

7.24

3.31

5.07

2.94

Employee costs

-7.98

-27.56

-33.65

-35.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.63

20.58

18.56

24.48

Depreciation

-3.75

-3.98

-4.28

-4.89

Tax paid

-3.05

-4.15

-5.57

-6.45

Working capital

3.84

47.38

51.25

-13.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.23

-26.65

-2.33

4.84

Op profit growth

-75.44

-37.82

-21.85

14.91

EBIT growth

-26.01

22.55

-17.43

17.12

Net profit growth

-23.4

26.5

-27.95

24.6

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

101.58

85.37

54.24

49.2

104.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

101.58

85.37

54.24

49.2

104.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.06

5.97

5.16

8.06

5.37

View Annually Results

Career Point Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Career Point Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Pramod Maheshwari

Executive Director & CFO

Om Prakash Maheshwari

Whole Time Director

Nawal Kishore Maheshwari

Independent Director

Pawan Kumar Lalpuria

Independent Director

Ram Swaroop Chaudhary

Independent Director

Vishal Jain

Director

Neelima Maheshwari

Independent Director

Jagdish Prasad Sarda

Independent Director

Divya Sodani

Additional Director

Neha Garg

Additional Director

Sanjay Khandelwal

Additional Director

Akshya Gupta

Director

Nikhar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Career Point Ltd

Summary

Career Point Limited (CPL) was incorporated as a public limited company on March 31, 2000 under the name of Career Point lnfosystems Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Career Point Limited on September 30, 2011. The Company is a provider of tutorial services in India. The company got incorporated to impart quality education to students preparing for various competitive examinations. The promoter of the company Pramod Maheshwari has been in the business of tutoring for competitive entrance examinations since 1993, and the business was being administered under proprietorship firms of Pramod Maheshwari, Om Prakash Maheshwari and Nawal Kishore Maheshwari,The company provides tutorial services to high school and post high school students for various competitive entrance examinations including All India Engineering Entrance Examination, Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Examination and All India Pre-Medical and Pre-Dental Test. The tutorial services are provided through our classroom training programmes conducted through a network of Company Operated and Franchisee Centres.The company also offers distance learning programme comprising of correspondence and test series courses which have been systematically designed to provide effective and efficient education to students in a simple and lucid manner. They have two subsidiaries namely Career Point Edutech Ltd and Career Point Infra Ltd.The company operates in two core business areas namely Tutorial service
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Career Point Ltd share price today?

The Career Point Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹388.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Career Point Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Career Point Ltd is ₹705.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Career Point Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Career Point Ltd is 20.37 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Career Point Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Career Point Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Career Point Ltd is ₹188 and ₹569 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Career Point Ltd?

Career Point Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.61%, 3 Years at 42.80%, 1 Year at 111.63%, 6 Month at 1.31%, 3 Month at -20.67% and 1 Month at -3.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Career Point Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Career Point Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.68 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 36.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Career Point Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.