SectorEducation
Open₹395.7
Prev. Close₹399.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹53.21
Day's High₹408
Day's Low₹386.55
52 Week's High₹569
52 Week's Low₹188
Book Value₹272.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)705.98
P/E20.37
EPS19.6
Divi. Yield0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.19
18.19
18.19
18.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
455.55
429.03
410.43
399.67
Net Worth
473.74
447.22
428.62
417.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.12
52.14
71.08
72.78
yoy growth (%)
-65.23
-26.65
-2.33
4.84
Raw materials
-1.31
-1.72
-3.6
-2.14
As % of sales
7.24
3.31
5.07
2.94
Employee costs
-7.98
-27.56
-33.65
-35.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.63
20.58
18.56
24.48
Depreciation
-3.75
-3.98
-4.28
-4.89
Tax paid
-3.05
-4.15
-5.57
-6.45
Working capital
3.84
47.38
51.25
-13.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.23
-26.65
-2.33
4.84
Op profit growth
-75.44
-37.82
-21.85
14.91
EBIT growth
-26.01
22.55
-17.43
17.12
Net profit growth
-23.4
26.5
-27.95
24.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
101.58
85.37
54.24
49.2
104.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
101.58
85.37
54.24
49.2
104.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.06
5.97
5.16
8.06
5.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Pramod Maheshwari
Executive Director & CFO
Om Prakash Maheshwari
Whole Time Director
Nawal Kishore Maheshwari
Independent Director
Pawan Kumar Lalpuria
Independent Director
Ram Swaroop Chaudhary
Independent Director
Vishal Jain
Director
Neelima Maheshwari
Independent Director
Jagdish Prasad Sarda
Independent Director
Divya Sodani
Additional Director
Neha Garg
Additional Director
Sanjay Khandelwal
Additional Director
Akshya Gupta
Director
Nikhar Jain
Reports by Career Point Ltd
Summary
Career Point Limited (CPL) was incorporated as a public limited company on March 31, 2000 under the name of Career Point lnfosystems Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Career Point Limited on September 30, 2011. The Company is a provider of tutorial services in India. The company got incorporated to impart quality education to students preparing for various competitive examinations. The promoter of the company Pramod Maheshwari has been in the business of tutoring for competitive entrance examinations since 1993, and the business was being administered under proprietorship firms of Pramod Maheshwari, Om Prakash Maheshwari and Nawal Kishore Maheshwari,The company provides tutorial services to high school and post high school students for various competitive entrance examinations including All India Engineering Entrance Examination, Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Examination and All India Pre-Medical and Pre-Dental Test. The tutorial services are provided through our classroom training programmes conducted through a network of Company Operated and Franchisee Centres.The company also offers distance learning programme comprising of correspondence and test series courses which have been systematically designed to provide effective and efficient education to students in a simple and lucid manner. They have two subsidiaries namely Career Point Edutech Ltd and Career Point Infra Ltd.The company operates in two core business areas namely Tutorial service
Read More
The Career Point Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹388.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Career Point Ltd is ₹705.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Career Point Ltd is 20.37 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Career Point Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Career Point Ltd is ₹188 and ₹569 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Career Point Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.61%, 3 Years at 42.80%, 1 Year at 111.63%, 6 Month at 1.31%, 3 Month at -20.67% and 1 Month at -3.75%.
