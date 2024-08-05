Approved the Notice of 24r Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 scheduled to be held on Monday, August 05, 2024 at 4:00 PM. Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 of the Company would be sent to the Stock Exchange in due course, in pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Proceedings of 24TH AGM Summary of Proceedings of AGM Scrutinizers report of AGM Reg 44(3) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)