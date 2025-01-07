Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.12
52.14
71.08
72.78
yoy growth (%)
-65.23
-26.65
-2.33
4.84
Raw materials
-1.31
-1.72
-3.6
-2.14
As % of sales
7.24
3.31
5.07
2.94
Employee costs
-7.98
-27.56
-33.65
-35.03
As % of sales
44.04
52.85
47.34
48.12
Other costs
-6.41
-13.02
-18.02
-15.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.4
24.98
25.36
21.15
Operating profit
2.41
9.82
15.79
20.21
OPM
13.3
18.83
22.22
27.77
Depreciation
-3.75
-3.98
-4.28
-4.89
Interest expense
-3.95
-5.89
-3.03
-1.67
Other income
20.93
20.63
10.09
10.83
Profit before tax
15.63
20.58
18.56
24.48
Taxes
-3.05
-4.15
-5.57
-6.45
Tax rate
-19.52
-20.17
-30.05
-26.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.58
16.42
12.98
18.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.58
16.42
12.98
18.02
yoy growth (%)
-23.4
26.5
-27.95
24.6
NPM
69.42
31.5
18.26
24.76
