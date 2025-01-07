iifl-logo-icon 1
Career Point Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

393.15
(1.69%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.12

52.14

71.08

72.78

yoy growth (%)

-65.23

-26.65

-2.33

4.84

Raw materials

-1.31

-1.72

-3.6

-2.14

As % of sales

7.24

3.31

5.07

2.94

Employee costs

-7.98

-27.56

-33.65

-35.03

As % of sales

44.04

52.85

47.34

48.12

Other costs

-6.41

-13.02

-18.02

-15.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.4

24.98

25.36

21.15

Operating profit

2.41

9.82

15.79

20.21

OPM

13.3

18.83

22.22

27.77

Depreciation

-3.75

-3.98

-4.28

-4.89

Interest expense

-3.95

-5.89

-3.03

-1.67

Other income

20.93

20.63

10.09

10.83

Profit before tax

15.63

20.58

18.56

24.48

Taxes

-3.05

-4.15

-5.57

-6.45

Tax rate

-19.52

-20.17

-30.05

-26.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.58

16.42

12.98

18.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.58

16.42

12.98

18.02

yoy growth (%)

-23.4

26.5

-27.95

24.6

NPM

69.42

31.5

18.26

24.76

