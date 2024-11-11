|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|10 Jan 2025
|As enclosed reg. name change of the Company through postal ballot process As enclosed
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|1. The Board has, subject to the approval of shareholders, considered and recommended the appointment of M/s S P Chopra & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 000346N), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill up the causal vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s Lodha & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN: FRN 30105E/E300284) for FY 2024-25 through postal ballot process. The details disclosure as required under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-ltP/CIR/2023/ 123 dated July 13, 2023 are annexed as Annexure - I 2. The Board has considered and approved the Postal Ballot Notice and explanatory statement for appointment of statutory auditor and appointment of Mr. Nikhar Jain as director of the Company. The Postal Ballot Notice will also be made available on the Companys website at http://cpil.in/. AND OTHERS
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|3 Nov 2024
|CAREER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the 3/2024-25 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 at its Corporate Office to consider various items inter alia: 1. To consider Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. To consider and take on record the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditor of the Company on the Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 3. To consider and declare the Interim Dividend to the equity shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any. 4. Any other item with the permission of the Chairman. Please find enclosed outcome of BM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|CAREER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the 2/2024-25 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at its Corporate Office to consider various items inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To consider and take on record the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditor of the Company on the Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. To consider and declare the Interim Dividend to the equity shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any. 4. Other routine Business and any other item with the permission of the chairman. To consider and declare the Interim Dividend to the equity shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25, if any. PFA outcome of BM wherein Board approved the interim dividend Record date for distribution of dividend as 30.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|CAREER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider recommendation of final Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To fix day date and time of 24th Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended on 31.03.2024 and matters connected therewith 4. To finalise the date of book closure for the purpose of forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company 5. To consider and approve other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the chair As perattached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|CAREER POINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the 4/2023-24 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 at its Corporate Office to consider various items inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2023. 2. To consider and take on record the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditor of the Company on the Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2023. 3. To consider and declare the 2nd Interim Dividend to the equity shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. 4. Other routine Business and any other item with the permission of the chairman. 1. Considered Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023. (Enclosed) 2. Considered and taken on record the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 (Enclosed). 3. Declared 2nd Interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 at Rs. 1/- per equity share i.e. 10% on the face value of Rs. 10/- per share. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before March 14, 2024. 4. Record date for determination the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend will be Friday, February 23, 2024. Declaration of Q-3 financial results, Declaration of dividend , record date Board approved 2nd Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24 at Rs 1/- per equity shares i.e. 10% on the face value of Rs. 10/- per share. The record date for determination the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend will be Friday, February 23, 2024 Board declared 2nd Interim dividend for the FY 2023-24 at Rs. 1 per share i.r. 10% on the face value of Rs. 10/- per share , the record date fixed as 23.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated 13.02.2024)
