|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|1
|10
|Interim 2
|Please find enclosed outcome of BM Declared second Interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at Rs. 1/- per equity share i.e. 10% on the face value of Rs. 10/- per share. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before December 10, 2024. Record date for determination the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend will be Friday, November 29, 2024
|Dividend
|13 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|1
|10
|Interim
|PFA outcome of BM wherein Board approved the interim dividend Record date for distribution of dividend as 30.08.2024 Declared Interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at Rs. 1/- per equity share i.e. 10% on the face value of Rs. 10/- per share. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before September 11, 2024. Record date for determination the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend will be Friday, August 30, 2024.
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1 (Rupees One only) per share i.e 10% for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|Dividend
|13 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|1
|10
|Interim 2
|Declared 2nd Interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 at Rs. 1/- per equity share i.e. 10% on the face value of Rs. 10/- per share. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before March 14, 2024.
