Career Point Ltd Dividend

366.55
(0.31%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Career Point CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 Nov 202429 Nov 202429 Nov 2024110Interim 2
Please find enclosed outcome of BM Declared second Interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at Rs. 1/- per equity share i.e. 10% on the face value of Rs. 10/- per share. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before December 10, 2024. Record date for determination the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend will be Friday, November 29, 2024
Dividend13 Aug 202430 Aug 202430 Aug 2024110Interim
PFA outcome of BM wherein Board approved the interim dividend Record date for distribution of dividend as 30.08.2024 Declared Interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at Rs. 1/- per equity share i.e. 10% on the face value of Rs. 10/- per share. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before September 11, 2024. Record date for determination the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend will be Friday, August 30, 2024.
Dividend27 May 202429 Jul 2024-110Final
Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1 (Rupees One only) per share i.e 10% for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Dividend13 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 2024110Interim 2
Declared 2nd Interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 at Rs. 1/- per equity share i.e. 10% on the face value of Rs. 10/- per share. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before March 14, 2024.

