Career Point Ltd Summary

Career Point Limited (CPL) was incorporated as a public limited company on March 31, 2000 under the name of Career Point lnfosystems Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Career Point Limited on September 30, 2011. The Company is a provider of tutorial services in India. The company got incorporated to impart quality education to students preparing for various competitive examinations. The promoter of the company Pramod Maheshwari has been in the business of tutoring for competitive entrance examinations since 1993, and the business was being administered under proprietorship firms of Pramod Maheshwari, Om Prakash Maheshwari and Nawal Kishore Maheshwari,The company provides tutorial services to high school and post high school students for various competitive entrance examinations including All India Engineering Entrance Examination, Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Examination and All India Pre-Medical and Pre-Dental Test. The tutorial services are provided through our classroom training programmes conducted through a network of Company Operated and Franchisee Centres.The company also offers distance learning programme comprising of correspondence and test series courses which have been systematically designed to provide effective and efficient education to students in a simple and lucid manner. They have two subsidiaries namely Career Point Edutech Ltd and Career Point Infra Ltd.The company operates in two core business areas namely Tutorial services and ECAMS. The various course offerings under the tutorial segment for competitive entrance examinations include IIT JEE, AIEEE, SLEEE, AIPMT, NTSE, KVPY and Science Olympiad. Their network of training centres consists of Company Operated Training Centres and Franchisee Centres.During the financial year 2002, the promoters started undertaking tutoring services via Franchisee Centres as a part of their expansion plans. Subsequently, from April 1, 2006, they also started providing tutoring services through Company Operated Training Centres. In November 2006, the company incorporated Career Point Edutech Ltd with the object of developing technology based educational solution and software.In the year 2007, the company launched synchro-school programme. In December 6, 2006, they incorporated Career Point Infra Ltd with the object to acquire land and developing such land for maintaining of schools and educational institutions. In the year 2008, they launched Career Point Knowledge Lab in Kota. Also, they executed management cooperation agreement with Singhania University for establishing university off campus. In the year 2009, the company executed management services agreement with the Gopi Bai Foundation Trust Kota (Raj.) for providing management services to Global Public School. In the year 2010, the company executed MoU with Hughes Communications India Ltd. Also, they executed MOU with Gopi Bai Foundation Trust Kota (Raj.) for providing Education Consultancy and Management Services for the proposed University at Alania, Kota, Rajasthan. As at July 31, 2010 the company had 17 Company Operated Training Centres and 16 Franchisee Centres. They have a team of 231 faculty members as on July 31, 2010 (excluding faculty members of franchisees) comprising of graduates in engineering and science.The company recently forayed into Education Consultancy and Management Services (ECAMS), catering to K-12 and Higher Education segments. Further, to address larger base of potential students, they introduced technology enabled education delivery platform for delivering content through TechEdge Class.The Company in 2012-13, enrolled more than 27,000 students in tutorials services programs and 1000+ new admissions in formal education institutions. It launched Career Point Gurukul - its fully residential integrated coaching campus at Kota. The first K-12 school was set up in Kota, Rajasthan and was christened Global Public School, Kota.In 2012-13, the company initiated two new school projects including one at residential campus in Kota and second one in Jodhpur. Both the schools have got the CBSE affiliations; the school at Jodhpur got affiliation on 30th March 2013, whereas the school in integrated campus at Kota got its final affiliation on 14th May 2013. The university project at Hamirpur was opened on August 07, 2012. The academic session FY2012-13 was also first year of operation for Career Point Technical Campus at Rajsamand, Udaipur which is affiliated to AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education) and RTU (Rajasthan Technical University). These newly launched institutions completed first academic session with excellence in the system and methodology to build a strong foundation.During the financial year 2015-16, M/s Career Point Institute of Skill Development Private Limited was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company. M/s Gyan Eduventure Private Limited becomes as wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company in FY 2016-17.During FY2019-20, the Company launched Career Point Version 2.0 initiative for both offline and online Test Prep business to make education delivery more effective, flexible, affordable and relevant. Further, it launched SmartPrep methodology which is unique to Career Points coaching system and fcus on life skill development along with academics to realize the best potential of a student for a successful career. The new online initiative not only provided operating efficiency but also an opportunity to grow multifold in several sub-verticals of the Test Prep universe. In addition to reforms in test-prep division, Career Points growth was continually fuelled by Formal education division that is highly sustainable and annuity driven.In 2022-23, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Srajan Capital Limited Career Point Edutech Limited and the Company was implemented, which provides for amalgamation of Srajan Capital Limlted into the Company and demerger of the Company into Career Point Edutech Limited.