Cat Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.76
(4.11%)
Dec 27, 2021|03:27:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cat Technologies Ltd

Cat Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.13

-2.41

-0.14

-0.09

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

Working capital

-0.22

-2.21

0.74

-0.36

Other operating items

Operating

-0.42

-4.71

0.48

-0.57

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.02

Free cash flow

-0.42

-4.71

0.48

-0.54

Equity raised

-21.65

-16.74

-16.33

-16.01

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.2

4.92

4.58

4.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-16.88

-16.53

-11.27

-12.09

