Cat Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.13
-2.41
-0.14
-0.09
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
Working capital
-0.22
-2.21
0.74
-0.36
Other operating items
Operating
-0.42
-4.71
0.48
-0.57
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.02
Free cash flow
-0.42
-4.71
0.48
-0.54
Equity raised
-21.65
-16.74
-16.33
-16.01
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.2
4.92
4.58
4.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-16.88
-16.53
-11.27
-12.09
No Record Found
