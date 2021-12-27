Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.73
0.32
11.9
10.77
Op profit growth
26.42
-35,863.58
-100.06
4.97
EBIT growth
41.9
403.9
-96.02
0.93
Net profit growth
28.7
293.25
-94.19
0.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-14.23
-7.91
0.02
-40.44
EBIT margin
-15.19
-7.52
-1.49
-42.19
Net profit margin
-16.15
-8.81
-2.24
-43.36
RoCE
-17.85
-12.23
-2.47
-49.17
RoNW
-8.2
-5.21
-1.23
-14.93
RoA
-4.74
-3.58
-0.93
-12.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.84
-0.65
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.89
-0.77
-0.28
-2.96
Book value per share
2.2
2.89
3.34
3.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.71
-0.96
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.66
-0.81
-1.88
-0.28
P/B
0.27
0.21
0.16
0.25
EV/EBIDTA
-3.19
-4.68
152.17
-0.6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.44
0.83
4.01
0.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.92
38.43
56.94
88.7
Inventory days
0
0
0
11.16
Creditor days
-34.48
-38.7
-43.63
-23.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
17.23
6.17
2.25
53.77
Net debt / equity
0.78
0.47
0.34
0.22
Net debt / op. profit
-2.33
-2.35
714.83
-0.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-31.84
-48.19
-59.13
-39.2
Employee costs
-42.14
-41.9
-26.68
-50.18
Other costs
-40.23
-17.81
-14.14
-51.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.