Cat Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

0.76
(4.11%)
Dec 27, 2021|03:27:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.73

0.32

11.9

10.77

Op profit growth

26.42

-35,863.58

-100.06

4.97

EBIT growth

41.9

403.9

-96.02

0.93

Net profit growth

28.7

293.25

-94.19

0.79

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-14.23

-7.91

0.02

-40.44

EBIT margin

-15.19

-7.52

-1.49

-42.19

Net profit margin

-16.15

-8.81

-2.24

-43.36

RoCE

-17.85

-12.23

-2.47

-49.17

RoNW

-8.2

-5.21

-1.23

-14.93

RoA

-4.74

-3.58

-0.93

-12.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.84

-0.65

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.89

-0.77

-0.28

-2.96

Book value per share

2.2

2.89

3.34

3.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.71

-0.96

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.66

-0.81

-1.88

-0.28

P/B

0.27

0.21

0.16

0.25

EV/EBIDTA

-3.19

-4.68

152.17

-0.6

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.44

0.83

4.01

0.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

52.92

38.43

56.94

88.7

Inventory days

0

0

0

11.16

Creditor days

-34.48

-38.7

-43.63

-23.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

17.23

6.17

2.25

53.77

Net debt / equity

0.78

0.47

0.34

0.22

Net debt / op. profit

-2.33

-2.35

714.83

-0.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-31.84

-48.19

-59.13

-39.2

Employee costs

-42.14

-41.9

-26.68

-50.18

Other costs

-40.23

-17.81

-14.14

-51.05

