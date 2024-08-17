iifl-logo-icon 1
Cat Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.76
(4.11%)
Dec 27, 2021|03:27:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

17.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

17.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.01

0

0

0

17.34

Total Expenditure

0.02

0.02

4.87

0.03

18.18

PBIDT

-0.01

-0.02

-4.87

-0.03

-0.84

Interest

0

0

0

0

0.19

PBDT

-0.01

-0.02

-4.87

-0.04

-1.03

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.02

0

0.02

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.05

-0.04

-4.91

-0.06

-1.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.05

-0.04

-4.91

-0.06

-1.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.05

-0.04

-4.91

-0.06

-1.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

79.44

79.44

79.44

79.44

79.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

-4.84

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

-7.26

