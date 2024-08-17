Cat Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
23.52
33.51
45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
23.52
33.51
45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
5.27
0.07
0
Total Income
0
0
28.79
33.59
45
Total Expenditure
0.03
0.04
28.28
36.97
44.58
PBIDT
-0.03
-0.04
0.51
-3.38
0.42
Interest
0
0
0.33
0.28
0.44
PBDT
-0.03
-0.04
0.18
-3.67
-0.02
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.21
0.35
0.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.03
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.06
-0.07
-0.03
-4.05
-0.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.06
-0.07
-0.03
-4.05
-0.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.06
-0.07
-0.03
-4.05
-0.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
79.44
79.44
79.44
79.44
79.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
2.16
-10.08
0.93
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0.76
-10.95
-0.04
PATM(%)
0
0
-0.12
-12.08
-1.33
