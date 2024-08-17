Summary

CAT Technologies Limited is a global player in Software Development and Web Development business. The company is engaged in providing quality consulting services in Systems Analysis, System Design, Database Administration, Systems Engineering, Systems Maintenance, Systems Testing, Systems Architecture, Systems Administration, Systems Integration, Technology Migration and other emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in July 1988 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.The company is currently the organisation operates from US, India, and Europe, having plans in Far East and South Africa, thus becoming truly global. It also provides industry solutions for insurance, healthcare, and telecom sectors; application testing services; and enterprise solutions, which include applications development and customer relation management, as well as search engine optimization services. In addition, the company offers human resource and software consulting services in technology, accounting and financing, scientific, and engineering sectors.During the year 2006-2007, the company expanded its footprint and established operations in many countries. The company built deep customer relationships and well diversified geographic spread. The companys process capabilities and range of services provided a compelling value proposition for both existing and new customers.During the year 2007-2008, the company acquired 100% stake in Cat Technology Inc, USA. It also set up a wholly-owned sub

