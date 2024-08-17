iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cat Technologies Ltd Share Price

0.76
(4.11%)
Dec 27, 2021|03:27:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Cat Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.76

Prev. Close

0.73

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.76

Day's Low

0.76

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cat Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2023

arrow

Cat Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Cat Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:01 AM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.74%

Non-Promoter- 1.66%

Institutions: 1.66%

Non-Institutions: 19.82%

Custodian: 72.75%

Read More
Share Price

Cat Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

79.44

79.44

79.44

79.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.38

-11.28

-11.16

-10.99

Net Worth

68.06

68.16

68.28

68.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

3.4

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-99.82

-28.42

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.02

-2.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.13

-2.41

-0.14

-0.09

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

Working capital

-0.22

-2.21

0.74

-0.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-99.82

-28.42

Op profit growth

-98.32

2,475.36

-819.95

-103.3

EBIT growth

-95.57

2,005.54

256.32

-97.61

Net profit growth

-93.39

1,127.82

19.93

-86.83

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

34.94

41.14

58.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

34.94

41.14

58.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

5.27

0.07

1.24

View Annually Results

Cat Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cat Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nisha Jaiswal

Independent Director

Saibaba Gopathi

Independent Director

Shailender Singh Thakur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cat Technologies Ltd

Summary

CAT Technologies Limited is a global player in Software Development and Web Development business. The company is engaged in providing quality consulting services in Systems Analysis, System Design, Database Administration, Systems Engineering, Systems Maintenance, Systems Testing, Systems Architecture, Systems Administration, Systems Integration, Technology Migration and other emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in July 1988 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.The company is currently the organisation operates from US, India, and Europe, having plans in Far East and South Africa, thus becoming truly global. It also provides industry solutions for insurance, healthcare, and telecom sectors; application testing services; and enterprise solutions, which include applications development and customer relation management, as well as search engine optimization services. In addition, the company offers human resource and software consulting services in technology, accounting and financing, scientific, and engineering sectors.During the year 2006-2007, the company expanded its footprint and established operations in many countries. The company built deep customer relationships and well diversified geographic spread. The companys process capabilities and range of services provided a compelling value proposition for both existing and new customers.During the year 2007-2008, the company acquired 100% stake in Cat Technology Inc, USA. It also set up a wholly-owned sub
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Cat Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.