Cat Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

INDIAN ECONOMY AND INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

State of the Economy 2022-23: Recovery Complete

Recovering from pandemic-induced contraction, Russian-Ukraine conflict and inflation, Indian economy is staging a broad-based recovery across sectors, positioning to ascend to the pre-pandemic growth path in FY23. Private consumption in H1 is highest since FY15 and this has led to a boost to production activity resulting in enhanced capacity utilization across sectors. The Capital Expenditure of Central Government and crowding in the private Capex led by strengthening of the balance sheets of the Corporates is one of the growth driver of the Indian economy in the current year.

While FY2022 was a year of milestones and resurgence-an outlier for the Indian technology industry, FY2023 has been the year of continued revenue growth with a focus on strengthening industry fundamentals and building on trust and competencies. The volatile global economic scenario and impending recession continues to support the demand for technology adoption and digital acceleration. Consequently, technology continues to be a strategic imperative that is a critical component of business innovation and transformation, as well as a source of improving operational and cost efficiencies.

In FY2023, Indias technology industry revenue including hardware is estimated to cross $245 Bn (8.4% y-o-y growth), an addition of $19 Bn over last year. Exports, at $194 Bn, are expected to grow at 9.4% in reported currency terms, and 11.4% in constant currency terms. Domestic technology sector is expected to reach $51 Bn, growing at 4.9% y-o-y. In rupee terms, domestic tech revenues is expecting a 13% y-o-y growth on the back of continued investments by enterprise and the government.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate internal control systems, procedures; checks designed to provide reasonable assurance on achievement of the objectives relating to efficiency and effectiveness of operations, reliability of financial reporting and compliance with applicable laws, regulations and generally accepted accounting principles.

The Company has an internal audit function, which is empowered to examine the adequacy and compliance with policies, plans and statutory requirements. The management duly considers and takes appropriate action on the recommendations made by the statutory auditors, internal auditors and independent Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. The observations of the Auditors are reviewed at periodical intervals by the top management and the Audit Committee.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

GLOBAL OPERATIONS: Your Companys consolidated income (as per Ind AS) is NIL for the financial year under review and Profit (Loss) after tax of Rs 497 Lakhs.

INDIAN OPERATIONS: During the financial year 2022-23 your company had Nil turnover. Further Company has recorded Net Loss after tax of Rs 12.47 Lakhs as compared to Net Loss after tax of Rs16.42 Lakhs during the previous financial year.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

The Company has its own system to control all its branches and divisions to ensure proper and adequate control, facility, transparency and accuracy. The employer – employee relationship has been cordial. The Company considers the quality of its human resources as its important asset and it endeavors to attract and recruit best possible talent and to retain and groom it to meet its needs. We believe that the quality and level of service that our professionals deliver are amongst the good in the industry.