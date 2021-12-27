Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
3.4
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-99.82
-28.42
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.02
-2.63
As % of sales
0
0
350.18
77.6
Other costs
-0.05
-3.57
-0.12
-0.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
2,052.91
21.82
Operating profit
-0.05
-3.57
-0.13
0.01
OPM
0
0
-2,303.09
0.56
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
-0.06
Other income
0
1.23
0.07
9.17
Profit before tax
-0.13
-2.41
-0.14
-0.09
Taxes
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
Tax rate
22.12
1.78
33.92
68.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.16
-2.45
-0.2
-0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.16
-2.45
-0.2
-0.16
yoy growth (%)
-93.39
1,127.82
19.93
-86.83
NPM
0
0
-3,320.19
-4.9
