Cat Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.76
(4.11%)
Dec 27, 2021|03:27:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

3.4

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-99.82

-28.42

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.02

-2.63

As % of sales

0

0

350.18

77.6

Other costs

-0.05

-3.57

-0.12

-0.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

2,052.91

21.82

Operating profit

-0.05

-3.57

-0.13

0.01

OPM

0

0

-2,303.09

0.56

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

-0.06

Other income

0

1.23

0.07

9.17

Profit before tax

-0.13

-2.41

-0.14

-0.09

Taxes

-0.02

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

Tax rate

22.12

1.78

33.92

68.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.16

-2.45

-0.2

-0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.16

-2.45

-0.2

-0.16

yoy growth (%)

-93.39

1,127.82

19.93

-86.83

NPM

0

0

-3,320.19

-4.9

