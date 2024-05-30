|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|CAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. In compliance with Reg 33 of SEBO LODR, Audited Financials Results along with Audit Report and Declaration enclosed for fourth quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|CAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Nine Months and Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Un-Audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.