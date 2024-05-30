CAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. In compliance with Reg 33 of SEBO LODR, Audited Financials Results along with Audit Report and Declaration enclosed for fourth quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)