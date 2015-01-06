CDI International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
12.72
12.72
12.72
9.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
101.15
101.71
102.08
92.9
Net Worth
113.87
114.43
114.8
102.61
Minority Interest
Debt
17.75
17.75
17.75
19.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.11
0.09
0.08
0.06
Total Liabilities
131.73
132.27
132.63
122.29
Fixed Assets
1.91
2.51
2.52
2.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.78
1.78
1.78
56.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
127.74
127.6
127.93
63.14
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
14.6
14.6
14.6
14.6
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
128.7
128.69
128.7
64.45
Sundry Creditors
-5.64
-5.64
-5.64
-5.64
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-9.92
-10.05
-9.73
-10.27
Cash
0.3
0.38
0.41
0.23
Total Assets
131.73
132.27
132.64
122.29
